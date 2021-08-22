LA County reports 2,781 COVID-19 deaths and 10 more deaths – Daily News





Los Angeles County reported today 2,781 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths, but health officials said the number of cases and deaths may reflect a delay in reporting over the weekend. Stated. The slightest good news, according to state statistics, is that the number of coronavirus cases in county hospitals has declined for the fourth straight day, dropping from 1,746 on Saturday to 1,722. That number was 1,786 on Thursday. However, there were 439 COVID patients in the intensive care unit on Sunday, up from 435 the day before. According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, Sunday figures have resulted in a total of 1,383,186 cases and 25,071 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. On Saturday, the department reminded residents once again that vaccinated people have stronger protection against adverse health effects if infected with the virus. “Everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated needs to know that they don’t have the same protection as those who have been vaccinated,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. As of August 7, unvaccinated adults between the ages of 18 and 49 were 25 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than vaccinated adults of the same age. On the other hand, unvaccinated adults over the age of 50 were about 12 times more likely to be hospitalized and 17 times more likely to die than vaccinated adults. “Vaccines aren’t perfect and many of us may know people who are completely vaccinated and infected with COVID, but all three vaccines continue to do what we need most. Increasingly, we will enable our hospitals and clinics to continue to provide all services to everyone in need of healthcare, “Feller said. The latest figures show that 73% of county residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once. Of the total 10.3 million county residents, including those who are too young to be shot, 63% have been vaccinated at least once and 55% have been fully vaccinated. “Our recovery journey can be jeopardized, as about 3 million Los Angeles County residents over the age of 12 have not yet been vaccinated,” she said. Feller also said he expects new daily cases to remain high in the coming weeks due to the increasing number of tests required by many schools and businesses. Friday’s health department reminded residents that even if they were fully vaccinated, they would need to be tested if they had symptoms or were exposed to the virus. According to the county, these people also need to be quarantined from others while waiting for test results. The county also encouraged people to work with contact tracers. Contact tracers reach out to people who have a positive test or are exposed. The contact tracing process is believed to be important in identifying people who may have been unknowingly exposed to the virus and containing potential outbreaks. Contact tracers can also provide information on quarantine and quarantine, and how to access services and providers. Calls from the contact tracer will appear on the phone as “LA Public Health” or 833-641-0305. Those who tested positive for COVID-19 but did not receive a call from the contact tracer were prompted to call 833-540-0473.

