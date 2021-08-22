



Among people over the age of 60, the protection against infection provided 10 days after the third dose of the vaccine was four-fold higher than after the second dose. Photo by Jack Guess / AFP via Getty Images

Article content A third dose of Jerusalem-Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness in people over the age of 60 in Israel compared to those who received two doses, health. Survey results released by the ministry on Sunday.

Article content The data was presented at a meeting of a ministry panel of vaccine experts on Thursday and uploaded to its website on Sunday, but the full details of the study were not released. The findings were comparable to the individual statistics reported last week by the Israeli McCabi Healthcare Provider. This is one of several tissues that manage booster shots that attempt to suppress the delta coronavirus mutant. Analyzing statistics from the Gartner and KI Institutes in Israel, provincial officials said that among people over the age of 60, protection against infections provided from 10 days after the third dose was better than after the second dose. Also said it was four times higher. The third jab over the age of 60 provided 5-6 times more protection after 10 days for serious illness and hospitalization.

Article content That age group is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, which was first vaccinated in Israel when vaccination began in late December. Vaccination is worrisome and scientists have no answer With the proliferation of COVID-19 in Mississippi, some people are taking unproven livestock anthelmintics In recent weeks, the Ministry of Health has stated that the immunity of older and younger people has also declined over time. Most of the vaccinated people who became seriously ill in Israel were over 60 years old and were in basic health. From July 30th, Israel began to administer a third jab to people over the age of 60. On Thursday, we lowered the booster qualification age to 40, including pregnant women, teachers and healthcare professionals under that age. The third dose should only be given to those who received the second injection at least 5 months ago. The United States has announced plans to provide booster shots to all Americans, citing data showing reduced protection. Canada, France and Germany have announced booster campaigns. Fighting the outbreak of the Delta subspecies since June, Israel is currently one of the countries with the highest per capita transmission rates in the world. Nearly 1.5 million of the country’s 9.3 million population took the third jab. (Report by Jeffrey Heller and Maayan Lubell, edited by Hugh Lawson)

