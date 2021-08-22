Studies have shown that N95 masks are more effective than surgical cloth masks.





Rugged N95 and KN95 masks are great for preventing COVID-19, but commonly worn surgical and cloth face covers filter only about 10% of exhaled aerosols. According to a new study.. According to the conclusions of a study at the University of Waterloo, “results show that standard surgical cloth masks and triple-layer cloth masks … filter with apparent efficiencies of 12.4% and 9.8%, respectively.” However, the KN95 and N95 masks have “substantially higher apparent filtration efficiency (60% and 46% for the R95 and KN95 masks, respectively)” than the more commonly used cloths (10%) and surgical masks (12%). ) Is still recommended to provide. “Choices to mitigate indoor aerial infections” and read the summary Of the study published on July 21st. More expensive and higher quality N95 and KN95 masks “filtered out over 50% of exhaled aerosols that could accumulate indoors and spread the COVID-19 virus when inhaled by others.” The study found that. This study was published in the journal Physics of Fluids. It was done in a large indoor, unventilated room. Exhaled aerosol from a subject without a mask. Waterloo Engineering YouTube Exhaled aerosol from a subject wearing a surgical mask. Waterloo Engineering YouTube Exhaled aerosol from a subject wearing a KN95 mask. Waterloo Engineering YouTube One of the authors of the study said that there are significant differences in the effectiveness of different masks. Serhiy Yarusevych, a professor of mechanical and mechatronics engineering, said: “But when it comes to controlling aerosols, there are very serious differences in the effectiveness of the various masks.” He explained that the results of this study were followed by “common sense” and general medical practice. Professor Serhiy Yarusevych said that different types of masks can make a big difference in effectiveness, but “there is no doubt that wearing a face cover is beneficial.” Lamy Stock Photo “Most of this may seem like common sense,” said Yarusevych. “For example, there are reasons for practitioners to wear N95 masks. They work much better. “The novelty here is that we provided solid numbers and rigorous analysis to support that assumption,” he added.



