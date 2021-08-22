Full approval of the Covid-19 vaccine does more than just build confidence.That is likely to lead to new business requirements, says the surgeon general

Travis Caldwell and Holly Yang, CNN

With “Immediate” Full approval of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines is expected and more companies may issue preventive vaccine obligations Delta variant from sending the country further back In this pandemic, doctors say.

“For companies and universities looking to develop vaccine requirements to create a safer space for people to work and learn, this move from the FDA actually helps them move forward with such plans. I think Dr. Bibek Mercy, President of the US Surgeon, told CNN on Sunday.

All three Covid-19 vaccines used in the United States Has been scrutinized and given an emergency use authorization According to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines may first be granted full FDA approval After several months of review of additional safety and efficacy data..

The approval is “imminent”, but the date is not mentioned. Federal official told CNN On Friday.

Companies do not require full FDA approval to require the Covid-19 vaccine — they already have the legal authority to do so, According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in the United States. However, full approval can undermine the effectiveness of a legal challenge.

Full FDA approval It will also increase skeptics’ confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine. According to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, when taking shots.

Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and vice president of the Department of Public Health at Brown University, said:

“With this full approval, we have the opportunity to re-message the safety and efficacy of this vaccine. What difference does this vaccine make in terms of hospitalization and death prevention in the face of Delta variants? A message about what to bring can help fill in radio waves, newspapers, and social media, “Ranny said.

New vaccinations will increase, but be careful

With Delta variant Promote more Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations — Including children — Recently, the proportion of new vaccinations has increased.

On Saturday, more than 1 million doses were given for 3 consecutive days. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. No such feat has occurred since the first week of July.

But it’s important to remember The vaccine does not work completely until 2 weeks after the last dose.. “Keep taking all precautions until you are completely vaccinated,” says the CDC.

“So we’re still looking for something tough months ahead,” Ranny said.

About 51.3% of Americans are fully vaccinated For Covid-19, according to CDC data.

Many Americans still need to be vaccinated to minimize the spread of delta variants and help keep their children in the classroom, said former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden. Told.

“We are encouraged by the increase in vaccines, but remember, you have something like 90 million (qualified) unvaccinated people,” Frieden said on Saturday. I told you.

“Therefore, one million times a day (vaccination) makes many people more susceptible to serious illness and death over the months.”

“Serious story, everyone. Stop it,” the FDA warns about horse drugs.

The myth that the drug ivermectin can somehow treat or prevent Covid-19 has resulted in people being hospitalized “after self-treatment with ivermectin in horses.” FDA said..

The FDA has tweeted a frank warning to Covid-19 for anyone trying to use ivermectin. “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, everything. Stop.”

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug, not an antiviral drug. It can be prescribed to humans suffering from parasites and head lice, Often given to much larger animals — at much higher concentrations..

“Such high doses can be very toxic to humans,” the FDA said.

Nevertheless, the Mississippi Poison Control Center is receiving more and more calls from people taking ivermectin. The Mississippi Department of Health said on Friday that at least 70% of such calls were related to “ingestion of ivermectin livestock or animal products purchased at livestock supply centers.”

“Symptoms related to ivermectin toxicity include rash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neuropathy, and possible severe hepatitis requiring hospitalization,” said the Ministry of Health.

The US surgeon president said tech companies need to do more to stop the spread of false information.

“It’s happening … helped and helped by social media platforms,” ​​Mercy said.

“These are things that companies can and must change, and I think they have the moral responsibility to do so quickly and transparently.”

He said the myth about ivermectin as a cure for Covid-19 highlights “the tremendous cost of false information about health.”

“It’s not a recommended drug to prevent Covid-19,” said the surgeon general. “The best defense against Covid-19 is a vaccine.”

Covid-19 hospitalization reduces the resources of others

The number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 surged to 95,000 as of Saturday. According to the data From the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Over 23,000 of them are in ICU beds, reducing the resources of others in need of hospital care.

Some states, mainly Below average vaccination rate, Hospitals report reaching 100% capacity during the proliferation of this delta variant.

In Mississippi, the number of Covid-19 patients requiring hospitalization or intensive care reached a record high last week, Governor Tate Reeves said.

“It’s not a shortage of beds,” Reeves said Thursday. “It’s a shortage of staff.”

He advised the Mississippian culture to be vaccinated.

In Florida, the mayor of Orlando has diverted liquid oxygen (usually used to treat local water supplies) to local and state-wide hospitals to treat critically ill Covid-19 patients. So I asked him to save water.

“This is another impact of the virus’s ever-growing population in our community,” said Mayor Buddy Dyer. Post to Facebook..

“And that’s another consequence of what happens when residents become severely ill without vaccination and need medical assistance and treatment.”

CDC: High-risk people should avoid cruises for now

According to the CDC, unvaccinated people are urged to avoid cruise trips.

The CDC also said that people at high risk of severe Covid-19 are advised to stay away from cruise ships, even if they are vaccinated. Updated guidance Friday.

“If you are at high risk of serious illness and are considering a cruise trip during a Covid-19 pandemic, discuss this type of trip with your healthcare professional,” said the CDC.

“Elderly people and people of all ages with certain underlying illnesses are more likely to become severely ill when infected with Covid-19. Immunity is weakened, such as those taking drugs that reduce immunity. Those who do may not be protected even if they are completely vaccinated. “

According to the CDC, people with Covid-19 symptoms, those exposed to Covid-19 within 14 days, or waiting for Covid-19 virus test results should not board a cruise ship. ..

Cruise industry Tattered The Covid-19 pandemic has made progress in providing passengers with a safe trip.However Some infectious diseases It has been reported.

CDC works with Cruise Line to approve operations and website Individual ships are infected.

CNN’s Nadia Kounan, Jen Kristensen, Chris Boyette, Maggie Fox, Jamie Gambrecht, and Lebecarie’s contributed to this report.