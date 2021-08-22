WHO is seeking experts from a new advisory group on the origin of new pathogens

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has recruited experts to serve as members of the new WHO Scientific Advisory Group on the Origin of New Pathogens (SAGOs).

SAGO is made up of a wide range of professionals who advise WHO on technical and scientific considerations regarding the origin of potentially epidemic and pandemic emerging and reemerging infectious diseases and act in a personal position. SAGO also provides guidance on the next steps to understanding the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

In recent years, high-threat pathogens such as SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Lassa, Marburg, Ebola, Nipah, and bird flu have increasingly emerged and revived, and SARS-CoV-2 is the latest. .. The emergence of these pathogens and the systematic process for studying their natural reservoir-to-human transmission routes, as well as strong surveillance and early action for rapid detection and mitigation efforts are revealed. Is required. This is important to help WHO, Member States, and partner agencies prepare for future spillover threats and minimize the risk of developing pandemic disease.

From SARS-CoV-2, which continues to cause havoc around the world, to the next “Disease X,” this global framework for studying the emergence of new and known high-threat pathogens is comprehensive and based on One Health. Need to be adjusted. approach. It should also include biosafety and biosecurity. And it needs to be scientific, transparent, inclusive, quick and inclusive.

As an advisory body, SAGO advises WHO on the development of a global framework for defining and guiding research on the origins of potentially epidemic and pandemic emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. It also advises WHO on prioritizing surveys and field surveys.

In the context of the origin of SARS-CoV-2, SAGO has given the WHO Secretariat an independent assessment of all available scientific and technical discoveries from worldwide research on the origin of SARS-CoV-2. To provide.

It develops, monitors and develops the next series of studies on the origin of SARS-CoV-2, including prompt advice on WHO’s operational plans to carry out the next series of global studies on the origin of SARS-CoV-. Advise the WHO Secretariat on assistance. 2, as outlined in the title report WHO and China Joint Global Study on the Origin of SARS-CoV-2: China Part It was published on March 30, 2021.

