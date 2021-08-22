Health
Return to School 2021: How to Navigate the Pandemic and Children’s Return to the Classroom
COVID-19 cases are increasing The new semester begins in the United States, but so does the vaccination rate.
Although the outbreak of COVID-19 occurred in a school environment, many studies have shown that the infection rate is much lower than in a wider community environment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Before your child returns to school this fall, here’s what you need to know to deal with COVID:
Not all children are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (only children over the age of 12 can be vaccinated). As delta variants spread nationwideThe CDC recommends that all children wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
If your child is old enough to be vaccinated and has not yet been vaccinated, this is the time and you will be close to getting a full vaccination before the beginning of the school year.Studies show, according to the Mayo Clinic Very effective two-shot pfizer vaccine For the prevention of COVID-19 in children.
It also helps keep social distances where possible and encourages children to wash their hands frequently.
If your child is ill, stay away from school and have a COVID-19 test, depending on your symptoms.
If your child goes directly to school, be prepared for potential exposure to COVID-19.
According to the Mayo Clinic Parents should make a plan To endanger the immune system and protect families and families at risk of serious illness.
Make sure your emergency contact information and pick-up and drop-off information are up to date. If one of those people is at risk of serious illness, consider another contact.
If COVID-19 is prevalent in the community, schools may move to virtual or hybrid learning, so plan a period of quarantine or school closure in advance.
It’s best to know how your local school district will contact your family if a positive case is identified or if someone becomes infected with COVID-19.
By following these guidelines, you can ensure that your child is as safe as possible during the pandemic while attending school.
