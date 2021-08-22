Marin County offers a third COVID vaccine for immunocompromised people





Marin County, California (KRON) — For the first time since approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, Marin County has held a mass vaccination clinic that provides immunocompromised residents with a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. shot. For some of us, two doses of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine do not provide adequate protection. “I have asthma,” said Julia Shepherd. “My immune system is probably a little low,” said Tom Zunino. On Saturday, Marin County Public Health partnered with Safeway at the Marin Center Exhibition Hall in San Rafael to provide immunocompromised residents with a third defense against the virus. “We are concerned about a breakthrough infectious disease, especially among people with immunodeficiency,” said Zane Gresham. Last week, the FDA revised its emergency authorization for the Pfizer and Modana vaccines to allow immunocompromised patients to receive a third dose. This includes people who are in a cancer-like condition or who are taking medications that suppress the immune system. “It puts them at higher risk,” said Marin County Public Health Dawn Weathersby. “And since we are dealing with delta variants and their higher infectivity, we want to make sure that we are providing the highest possible level of immunity to this population.” According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 2.7% of the US population is immunocompromised. In Marin County, about 10,000 inhabitants are in that category. “I have friends who are canceling travel plans or outing events because they are concerned about delta variants,” said Dorcus Higgin Bosam. “And I’m not too worried, but I want to get more vaccinations for them so that they can spend comfortably with me.” The county and Safeway have provided sufficient vaccines to more than 1,000 people. The clinic will be back next Saturday.Same place and time, 9 am-5pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/marin-county-offers-3rd-covid-vaccine-to-immunocompromised/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos