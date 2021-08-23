Major medical institutions in the Northeast NHS Trust are encouraging pregnant women to get the Covid vaccine

Pregnant women were urged to book a Covid-19 vaccine after the number of pregnant women admitted to the intensive care unit where the virus reached record levels.

Data from the National Center for Intensive Care Audit and Research show that 66 women in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland were treated. COVID-19 In the intensive care unit in July alone-the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The figures also showed that between May 1st and August 13th, 118 women were hospitalized for critical care during pregnancy. Of these, 91 were discharged, 25 received critical care and two women died.

In the early stages of vaccine deployment, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) stated that the Covid-19 vaccine was routinely available, although the available data did not indicate safety concerns or harm to pregnancy. We have confirmed that there is insufficient evidence to recommend its use. pregnancy.

However NHS We are currently changing the advice. According to health services, actual data from the United States show that more than 130,000 pregnant women are vaccinated without safety concerns, and more than 55,000 pregnant women in the United Kingdom are also vaccinated at least once. I have received it.

Based on this data, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) advised that pregnant women should be provided with the Pfizer and Modanacovid-19 vaccines earlier this year.

Only three women were hospitalized after the first vaccination since May, according to figures released at the end of July.

They also revealed that pregnant women who received both vaccines were not hospitalized. In contrast, almost all (98%) pregnant women hospitalized with Covid-19 were unjabbed.

He said: “There is clear evidence to show that. COVID-19 vaccine It’s the best way to protect pregnant women from Covid-19 infection.

“If you are a pregnant woman and you are called to vaccinate, vaccination is absolutely essential. Vaccines save lives and Covid-19 Jab keeps you and your loved ones safe. And you can stay away from the hospital.

“We have always provided pregnant women with many vaccinations to protect themselves and their foets during pregnancy. The Covid-19 vaccine is no exception.

“Vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness. If you have any questions, we recommend that you consult your midwife, obstetrician, or GP. “

Dr. McAndrew participated in a call from Jacqueline Dunkley Bent, UK Chief Midwife. He wrote to midwives and GP practices across the country, emphasizing the need to encourage pregnant women to get jabs to protect themselves and their babies.

She states:

“Thanks to the hard-working staff’s plans, skills and dedication. NHS The Covid vaccination program is the largest in the history of medical services and the most accurate in Europe.

“But we all have to come forward and accept the evergreen jab offer, so we take action to protect pregnant women themselves and their babies, and fellow midwives. We call on you to ensure that you provide the information you need. “

