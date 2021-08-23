Before COVID-19, governments ignored warnings Public Health wasn’t ready for a pandemic

Internal and external audits, along with interviews with experts and insiders, reveal that when it came to surveillance, data collection and emergency preparedness, the federal government was repeatedly warned the agency wasn’t living up to expectation Photo by Peter J Thompson / National Post

Article content OTTAWA — On Dec. 30, 2019, before it had a name, before it was a pandemic, what became COVID-19 was an urgent notice from the Wuhan municipal health committee about an “unexplained pneumonia.”

Article content To public health experts, an unexplained pneumonia is a blinking red light. The equivalent of smoke on the horizon for wildland firefighters or a sudden drop in temperature for meteorologists. It’s a worrying sign that could portend disaster or fizzle out. Untreated pneumonia will eventually kill, gradually filling the lungs with liquid, causing patients to essentially drown and grasp for breath they can’t get. “Unexplained pneumonia” is how SARS was first described and when, not if, humanity faces an influenza pandemic, it will likely show up in clinics and hospitals with pneumonia patients who have no obvious cause. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) was created after SARS in an effort to ensure Canada wouldn’t be caught off guard by unexplained pneumonias or other disease threats. It was designed to be Canada’s eyes looking for the next plague, while also preparing for its inevitability.

Article content Internal and external audits, along with interviews with experts and insiders, reveal that when it came to surveillance, data collection and emergency preparedness, the federal government — across both Liberal and Conservative governments — was repeatedly warned the agency wasn’t living up to expectations. Dr. David Naylor, the lead author on the government’s review of SARS, said the 2003 outbreak was a wake-up call, a warning that an increasingly globalized world would bring with it new disease threats. “Reality, clearly, from the SARS outbreak was we were likely in a globalized world, in a world where travel had become somewhat the norm,” he said. “Even then, you can see the trend was that we would have more outbreaks.”

Article content Public heath agency’s disease surveillance network needs major changes, expert panel says Why wasn’t Public Health prepared? Parties agree on need for post-pandemic review At the time SARS hit, PHAC didn’t exist as a standalone agency. Health Canada had a branch dedicated to public health, but it was within the department’s bureaucracy. Naylor said it was clear when reviewing SARS that had to change. “There was a good reason to try to build a focused capacity to not only think about chronic diseases very rigorously, but to be ready to respond to an outbreak.” Naylor said PHAC did a reasonable job in its response to COVID-19, but there were clear gaps, including many of the issues he pointed out after SARS. “PHAC has done better than would have happened if we had kept the structures as they were. It’s given us a pivot point, it’s given us an entity that has people who have gathered together with experience of public health emergencies,” he said.

Article content Canada had a lower death rate than many developed countries, including the U.S., Britain and several European countries, but was still much higher than world leaders like Japan, Australia and New Zealand. “We’ve done fine. I don’t think that we can claim that we’ve had an exemplary response,” said Naylor. Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the agency has added more than 1,000 people since the pandemic began, but at the beginning it was too small for the task. “The Public Health Agency of Canada, although obviously had some challenges at the beginning, has really stepped up to the plate and grew incredibly quickly,” she said. “Given their relative size at the beginning, they did a hero’s job.” Chief among Naylor’s criticisms was the lack of clear national data on disease outbreaks.

Article content “It’s an appalling enduring problem that is remediable and we’ve just not gotten down to fixing it,” he said. “When people are not working from the same basic information in real time. It is really hard to manage a fast-moving pandemic.” There’s a long list of health problems that people want national strategies for, but it’s not clear that the Public Health Agency of Canada is the best positioned Patrick Fafard At the beginning of the pandemic, PHAC received some COVID case reports via fax machine and even now, nearly 18 months into the pandemic, detailed data about who is getting sick and where they are catching the virus is still not reliably transmitted from the provinces. Hajdu agrees data was an issue early in the pandemic and says that is why the government gave provinces money last summer to improve their data management. Federal government sources speaking on background said the lack of clear data delayed the government’s efforts to provide modelling of the outbreak to the public and that, even today, some provinces are not collecting detailed data, while others collect it, but refuse to submit it to PHAC.

Article content Data collection during SARS was so weak that Canada struggled to meet international commitments to the World Health Organization. Naylor’s report after SARS called for more data sharing, but it wasn’t the first time the problem was identified. Health Canada commissioned an expert panel in 1993 to examine the country’s response to the HIV crisis and found the same problem. It recommended changes, which Naylor’s report after SARS in 2003 admitted it was largely just repeating. In 2016, the Pan Canadian Public Health Care Network warned weak data collection with no ability to share the information could slow the response to a future pandemic. “The lack of a mechanism to align surveillance standards across Canada is a missing pillar of surveillance infrastructure that holds the potential to delay the early detection of outbreaks,” they wrote in a report.

Article content Federal governments have tried to come up with a common system, but with limited results. Beginning with Paul Martin’s government right after SARS and continuing under Stephen Harper’s tenure, Ottawa spent $147 million to develop Panorama, a national computer network meant to track cases and outbreaks, as well as vaccination. But only some provinces signed onto the system and not all used it during COVID-19. Federal government sources said the provinces have privacy concerns about sharing health data, but also are protecting their jurisdiction in health care. They also said provinces aren’t necessarily eager to have a platform that would make it easy to judge performance across provincial lines. “Provinces don’t want to be compared to each other because someone is going to look bad,” one source said.

Article content We’ve done fine. I don’t think that we can claim that we’ve had an exemplary response Dr. David Naylor Provincial government reluctance isn’t the only issue, however. An internal audit done just before the pandemic noted the position of chief health surveillance officer at PHAC had been left vacant for three years. A strategic plan on health surveillance was drafted in 2016, but it was never approved or implemented. Naylor said the lack of data not only hinders pandemic response, but also hurts research that could help the country better deal with chronic disease. “It’s an ongoing challenge and it’s really completely frustrating to anyone who’s been dealing with health data for any period of time to see how we continue to lag in this country,” he said. “It has very strong adverse impacts on how we do health research. We use data science to generate new insights about why some people are healthy and others are ill.”

Article content In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t mandate that state governments share data, but they offer funding for those that do. Naylor said that is one way the government could finally address the problem. Over provincial objections, the federal government has tied healthcare transfers to certain outcomes, like reduced wait times or improvements in mental health, but it has never demanded a certain portion of its funding be spent on public health. Naylor said changing that could fix the issue, but it’s not the only way. “We’re gonna have to rethink how we both finance and organize health to create a more coordinated national system, that may mean conditional grants,” he said. “Money will help but I also think, much more in the way of exchange of personnel, much more coherent planning, agreeing on the mechanisms to share data right up front.”

Article content Patrick Fafard, a professor at the University of Ottawa, said if Ottawa wants to insert itself into public health after the pandemic it will need a clear justification and that could be hard to find. “There’s a long list of health problems that people want national strategies for, but it’s not clear that the Public Health Agency of Canada is the best positioned or whether a national strategy is in fact the appropriate response,” he said. Provinces don’t want to be compared to each other because someone is going to look bad PHAC has also faced plenty of criticism for its international surveillance of COVID, relying too heavily on reports from the World Health Organization. Both an internal review and the auditor general found the agency put bureaucratic strings on the Global Public Health Intelligence Network, a world leading system that scans international media reports in a variety of languages looking for those unexplained pneumonia cases that could indicate a looming problem.

Article content Both reports found that GPHIN could not have alerted Canadian officials to COVID any sooner than it did, but they found a culture where bureaucrats, often with little experience in public health, were making decisions about what was important enough to flag. When COVID-19 hit, GPHIN alerted Canadian public health experts in a regular daily update, but it didn’t send a wider alert that would have gone further and made sure experts all over the world were aware of the new cases. When the agency was initially formed in 2004, the head of the agency was the chief medical health officer, but the Harper government made a change to create a president. The president is a deputy minister level position and meant to free the chief public health officer from administering a large agency and focus on medical issues.

Article content Naylor said he’s agnostic on that change, but the agency has to have someone who understands and respects the science at the top if it is going to make the right choices. “In a world that is increasingly focused on this necessity for deep knowledge-based expertise. We continue to rely on a cookie cutter model of policy formulation where we move people from one portfolio to the other and say that the policy toolkit is applicable everywhere,” he said. “Expertise matters, it matters more now than it ever has and expertise should shape policy.” Fafard said the challenge for a chief public health officer is they often have to advocate for changes that make people healthier, but may not have political support. Fafard said having a PHAC president gives them a bit more breathing room.

Article content “The advocacy role for the chief public health officer is a very tricky one. And it makes it even harder if that person is the deputy minister.” Governments are reluctant to create those bodies because they don’t want individuals looking over their shoulders David Naylor He said it is possible PHAC swung too far from the scientific focus, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a need for both sides. “Did they get the balance wrong? Quite probably,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean you don’t need to create structures to make sure that balance happens.” Beyond spotting the warning signs of a pandemic, PHAC was also supposed to prepare for one. The National Emergency Stockpile System (NESS) created in the Cold War was meant to serve as a life raft in a national emergency, filled with everything from beds and blankets to ebola vaccines and anthrax medication.

Article content Political staff told the National Post that early on in the pandemic, bureaucrats at PHAC made it clear the stockpile couldn’t fill all the demands being placed on it. Provinces were asking for millions and millions of masks, in some cases looking for months or more of regular supplies. The stockpile didn’t have anywhere near that much equipment, sparking a major effort to purchase supplies overseas and ramp up domestic production to fill shortages. The agency recently consolidated the stockpile in fewer warehouses across the country and in the year before the pandemic threw away millions of expired masks. Audits and government sources confirmed there were issues with inventory control that have now been addressed, but the larger issue was the stockpile was never designed to be a backstop for provincial health care systems.

Article content Sally Thornton, then a vice-president with the Public Health Agency of Canada, told MPs in May 2020 that they had focused on rare medicines and hard-to-find items. “We do not focus on PPE and that wouldn’t be a major element, because we count on our provinces, within their respective authority, to maintain their stockpile,” she testified at the Commons health committee. The confusion about what NESS was capable of seems to have been an ongoing problem. An internal audit in 2011 and a follow up in 2013 both found that outside the agency there was a lot of confusion about what the stockpile could actually do. Given their relative size at the beginning, they did a hero’s job Patty Hajdu “Provinces/territories and other federal government departments have expressed concern that there is not a universal understanding about the current scope of what the NESS program is and does,” reads the 2011 report.

Article content The government has been traditionally very unwilling to share what precisely was in the stockpile, worried that indicating precisely how much anthrax medication was on hand or the number of ebola vaccines at the ready could be used against Canada by an enemy. Hajdu said they recognize now that there needs to be more transparency about what the NESS holds to prevent the secrecy from creating confusion. While COVID remains the world’s dominant public health threat, it is not alone. Animals with yellow fever have been reported in Brazil and several U.S. states this year; MERS, a more deadly cousin to COVID, has been reported in Saudi Arabia; and earlier this month, Côte d’Ivoire had its first Ebola case in 25 years.

Article content Like the unexplained pneumonia, these new reports could be blinking red lights the world might have to worry about. Reforming PHAC will have to be a priority for the next government, because the next threat is likely not far away. When Naylor wrote the SARS report in 2003, they included one recommendation for the public health agency that was not included. Naylor and his fellow panelists wanted an independent oversight body of the agency, a group that could meet a few times a year and make sure the agency wasn’t losing focus. Since its creation, PHAC has been asked by political masters to study vaping, injuries in children’s sports and dealing with obesity, as well as other pressing concerns like the opioid crisis. Naylor said the oversight group would “make sure we’re not we’re not losing track of the priorities that matter.” He said a new oversight body should be part of a renewed PHAC, but he is not optimistic one will come forward. “Governments are reluctant to create those bodies because they don’t want individuals looking over their shoulders.” Twitter: RyanTumilty

