Health
Our view: We are fully concerned about what we know about the mysterious “long COVID”
I’m not sure about “long COVID,” which is a general term for a series of symptoms that last for weeks or even months after the diagnosis of COVID-19.
But what we know is of great concern. A warning to address the physical effects of the new coronavirus after the pandemic disappears. For millions of Americans, we have to be ready.
A long COVID has many meanings. Occasionally, as with the sequelae of other respiratory infections, fatigue, coughing, and lack of smell may persist after the virus has been removed.
Or, in more serious cases, the effects of scarring on the lungs caused by the body’s reaction to the virus. For example, a Lewiston woman who spent weeks on a ventilator for COVID-19 would need to use oxygen supplementation months later. Go through.
Others experience symptoms such as post-infection syndromes such as Epstein-Barr and chronic fatigue. These people describe ongoing pain, severe malaise, “brain fog”, palpitations, and gastrointestinal distress.
In the harshest form, long COVIDs put people on the floor and question them if their old self is coming back.
“I’m far from the one a year and a half ago.” An Orlando woman who has been suffering from dizziness and a violent heartbeat since being infected with COVID early last year. Told Presherald..
And long COVIDs are most often seen after mild cases of COVID-19 and can affect many people, which should change the way people see the virus.
A 2-year-old healthy mother, Westbrook, who had been symptomatic for 16 months, issued the following warning: You are gambling that can really affect your quality of life.
The number of people with longer COVIDs is unknown – Estimated range From 2% of people infected with the virus to nearly half.
Even at the lower end of the range, it’s a lot of people. Only 10% of known cases in Maine are over 7,000. Currently, there are more than 3 million cases nationwide, and tens of thousands of cases are added every day.
And that’s a known case. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 114 million Americans Infected.
Long COVID is still a mystery.. Hospitals across the country, including those in Maine, are devoting resources to investigating the condition of their symptoms, and doctors are figuring out how to treat them.
There is evidence that the vaccine helps relieve symptoms. Perhaps by showing the body how to repel them. It is still unclear how long COVID has been associated with children, and there are concerns that more and more children will be infected with the delta variant as school begins to reopen.
Researchers will continue to learn more about long COVIDs and their treatments.
Perhaps millions of Americans will need to change their home or work life depending on the ongoing symptoms, so the government must also be prepared to deal with fallout.
The rest of us can do what we can to slow the spread of the virus. Vaccine and wear a mask if necessary. Keep your child safe.
And best of all, show compassion to those who have been infected with the virus in the last 17 months. And now they feel they may never be the same.
