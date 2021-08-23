NSW Intensivist Warns Young People to Get Vaccinated with COVID-19





Intensivists at a hospital in western Sydney begged young people to “help” their medical staff by being vaccinated. Key Point: Dr. Nhi Nguyen grew up in Liverpool and lives in Penrith LGA.

She says the medical staff must hold hands to comfort the patient because the family cannot be there

Dr. Nguyen calls on people aged 16-39 to be vaccinated Nhi Nguyen of Nepean Hospital said he was worried about an increase in the number of young people admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where up to 25% of patients are under the age of 40. “It’s not a good day to meet the team,” said Dr. Nguyen. “We never want to see you and your family.” Currently, there are 586 COVID-19 cases in hospitals and 100 in intensive care units across New South Wales. 32 people are ventilated. Of the 100 ICU cases, 1 is in their teens, 7 is in their 20s, 11 is in their 30s, 20 is in their 40s, 31 is in their 50s, 16 is in their 60s, 13 is in their 70s, 1 One is the 80’s. Dr. Nguyen also said he was concerned that the Delta strain would keep young people in the intensive care unit for a long time. Looking back at our blog, catch up with the main COVID-19 news from August 23rd She begged young people to get the first vaccine to get some protection. “Our nurses and doctors provide the best and compassionate care, and we need your help,” said Dr. Nguyen. “I stand here on behalf of the intensive care community throughout New South Wales, but I send a personal message to people in the southwestern and western parts of Sydney. “I grew up in Liverpool. I currently live in Penrith LGA. If possible, if you are 16 to 39 years old, book and get your first injection of the vaccine. The vaccine will give you the first injection. I know it will protect. “ Dr. Nguyen said it was “catastrophic” to see COVID-19 infect the entire family. “I think everyone underestimates when they actually get infected with COVID. They don’t think it will happen to them. “Ultimately a family. You may have a wife in one hospital, a husband in another, and parents in another.” Children who may be infected will go to a hospital with their families to help them, she said. “We know it’s difficult at this point. We know it’s difficult for your family to come to the intensive care unit and meet your loved one.” However, she assured the families of those hospitalized with COVID-19 that doctors and nurses throughout the state provided “compassionate care” to their loved ones. “They are holding their hands and comforting them because we know you can’t be there.” What you need to know about coronavirus: Loading form …

