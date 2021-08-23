Why wasn’t public health prepared?Parties agree on the need for a post-pandemic review

One of PHAC’s last major reforms took place in 2014, when Stephen Harper was Prime Minister. Photo courtesy of David Kawai / Canadian Press / File

Article content Ottawa — All major Canadian parties agree that a thorough review of the country’s pandemic performance and the role of the Public Health Agency of Canada is needed, regardless of the outcome of the election.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It has to happen. For me, it’s indisputable, it’s a question in the debate of national leaders, and I hope everyone answers” yes. ” Said Conservative lawmakers and party health critic Michelle Lempel Garner. Liberal Party lawmaker Patty Haidu said he also wanted a complete review of the country’s pandemic performance and needed to confirm the performance of government agencies. “It’s the scope of a review by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and how it interacts not only with states and territories, but with other agencies of the Government of Canada,” she said. Told. NDP MP Don Davis said the agency was not ready for a pandemic and needed a thorough explanation of why.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “For me, PHAC wasn’t almost comprehensively prepared for a pandemic. I think most people knew it was just a matter of time,” he said. .. NS National post We reviewed internal and external audits, interviewed experts on government performance, and discovered some important issues. Many were warned that the government would be a problem for years. One of the biggest problems was the lack of easily shareable data about where and when the incident occurred. Hajdu said the government helped the state fund ways to collect information, but that wasn’t done. “There’s still a lot to do in that area, some of which is about the owner of the data,” she said. “We need a process that allows states, territories, and federal governments to have smoother capabilities for sharing data, thereby protecting people’s privacy.”

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The decision maker must be medical,” she said. “They must be either scientists or doctors. They will understand the significance of the decisions they make.” Mr Purdy said the Greens would also support a comprehensive review of the government’s pandemic response. Canada’s National Emergency Stockpile System (NESS) also had inadequate personal protective equipment during the crisis, forcing nurses across the country to reuse their gear, raising concerns about shortages. Davis said the future PHAC will always be a stepping stone to war and that future risks need to be focused and prepared. “I think PHAC’s mission is to assume a pandemic or emergency is imminent. I think they even need to change their culture,” he said.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For me, PHAC was almost comprehensively unprepared for a pandemic outbreak. I think most people knew this was just a matter of time. Don Davis When a pandemic occurred, the state demanded that the stockpile was not designed to fill it. Davis said we shouldn’t be confused about who is responsible for creating stockpiles of resources after the COVID is over, and exactly what the federal government can do. “We need to have a very clear understanding of what the federal government is responsible for, and what the state is, because there was a clear collapse.” Davis said the NDP will also create a crown organization for the production of vaccines. Rempel Garner agrees, but said conservatives will take steps to enable Canada to manufacture its own equipment in the event of a crisis, rather than simply repairing its stockpiles. “We obviously need to stockpile, but we also need to look at the shortcomings of our supply chain and domestic manufacturing capacity,” she said.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The liberals have signed long-term contracts with manufacturers to produce the large amounts of PPE needed in Canada, such as masks, gloves and gowns, at home. Kaidu said he recognizes that there is still more work to be done. She said the federal government needs to be clear about what it can and cannot do during a crisis. There is no reason why Canada as a G7 country should not have been in a position to assess our own situation Michelle Lempel Garner “Here we have the opportunity to review NESS and determine what the realistic expectations of what NESS holds,” she said. The problem faced by planners is that they don’t have the same pandemic. So the next pandemic could present a whole new challenge, she said. “For blood-borne diseases and other types of illnesses, you may need a completely different set of special PPVs or equipment, so the agency is currently doing this.”

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content One of the last major reforms to PHAC took place in 2014, when the Harper government created the presidency. Previously, the Supreme Public Health Officer was the head of a government agency. Both Hajdu and Rempel Garner state that a full review is needed before deciding whether to undo the change, but neither excludes it. Rempel Garner emphasizes that before deciding on an organization, it is necessary to determine the role of the agency. But Davis said he believes the PHAC needs to think differently than other government officials. “PHAC has some unique characteristics, but I don’t think it’s typical of other ministries or bureaucratic structures that can have a traditional bureaucratic structure.” twitter: Ryan Tumilty

Email: [email protected]

Share this article on social networks

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.