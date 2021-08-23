Type 2 Diabetes Diet: Foods to Eat and Avoid and Best Diet Trends to Follow





If you have type 2 diabetes, you probably know the importance of eating a healthy diet to control your blood sugar levels. A healthy diet can help control symptoms and control weight. In the case of diabetes, starch and sugar intake is often not recommended, but due to misunderstandings people may avoid nutritious foods. Here’s a detailed explanation of what to consume and what to avoid when suffering from diabetes. Foods to eat with type 2 diabetes

When you are suffering from some health condition, it becomes more important for you to eat nutritious foods. Eating healthy foods can help reduce the symptoms of diabetes and help the body perform its internal functions more efficiently. The golden rule of a healthy diet when suffering from good health is that you should not limit yourself to eating only one food. Your dish should be filled with healthy fats and fibers. They can keep you full for a longer period of time and help prevent you from munching on unhealthy foods. Here are some food options that people suffering from type 2 diabetes must have: Fruits-apples, oranges, berries, melons, pears, peaches



Vegetables-broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, cucumber, whole bitter gourd-oats, brown rice, millet



Legumes-Beans and Lentils



Nuts-almonds, walnuts, pistachios, pecan nuts



Seeds-chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, flaxseed



Protein-rich foods-eggs, fish, chicken



Fats that are good for heart health-olive oil, sesame oil Foods to Avoid for Type 2 Diabetes



There are limited foods that people suffering from diabetes have to limit or eat in limited amounts. These foods have a high glycemic index and instantly raise blood sugar levels. What’s more, you can always get those nutrients from other healthier food options. Here are some foods you should avoid: Greasy meat-lambs, chicken skin, black chicken) Whole Fat Dairy Products-Whole Milk, Butter, Cheese



Sweets-Candies, cookies, baked goods, ice cream, desserts



Sweet Beverages-Packaged Juices, Sodas, Energy Drinks



Sweeteners-white sugar, brown sugar, honey, maple syrup



Processed foods-chips, microwave popcorn, processed meats, convenience foods The best diet for diabetics

Of all dietary trends, the Mediterranean diet is ideal for people with diabetes to control their blood sugar levels and control their weight. Named the best overall diet in 2020 for the fourth consecutive year, the Mediterranean diet recreates the dietary patterns of countries close to the Mediterranean, such as Greece, Spain, France and Egypt. The dietary patterns of the people living in the area emphasize plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, dried legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds and olive oil. Consumption of chicken, fish and meat is limited to twice a week. Even dairy products are consumed in moderation. Studies show that this diet can extend lifespan, help manage type 2 diabetes, and lose weight.

