Cincinnati pediatrician answers questions about delta variants in children





Don’t forget about schools, sports, after-school clubs, and mostly indoor study groups. It’s the life of an autumn child, and her growth is academic, physical, social and emotional. And this year, the Delta Variant is all about interweaving, with questions about child protection just above. On the other hand, the use of the vaccine in children under the age of 12 is not permitted.School Wide variation of mask requirements..Masking is even more Proceedings in Northern Kentucky Against One suburban Cincinnati district. We asked some Cincinnati regional pediatricians you might know to answer seven questions about the Delta variant and how it affects children. The people I talked to are: Dr. John La Count, Pediatrician, Dr. St. Elizabeth, Florence.

Dr. Robert Frenck, Pediatrician, Director of Vaccine Research Center, Medical Center, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Robin Gorman, Pediatrician, TriHealth’s Queen City Physician – Madeira Pediatrics.

Dr. Jennifer Forester, Associate Professor of Medicine and UC Health Associate Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Camille Graham, Chair, Pediatrics Council, Community Health Director, Dr. Mercy Health. This is what we asked and what they said: How susceptible are children in the unvaccinated age group? Lacount: “Delta is much more contagious and seems to have a significant amount of additional morbidity in children. In Delta, the reaction of unvaccinated children is the reaction that adults had for the first breed. Is reminiscent of. “ Frenck: “Delta variants appear to be more susceptible to infection than other types of COVID-19. Currently, deltas are responsible for more than 80% of new cases of COVID-19 in the United States.” Gorman: “Unfortunately, these children are very susceptible to infection because they are not vaccinated. As a pediatrician, this wave of COVID-19 infections is for unvaccinated children, including children under the age of 12. I’m particularly worried about them. “ Forrester: “I don’t know the exact number, but I do see that children of all ages are disproportionately affected by the proportion of the general population. This is, at least in part, still vaccinated. It may be due to the fact that there are children who are not qualified for. “ Graham: “Children under the age of 12 are very sensitive, even if they have the COVID-19 alpha variant, because the immune system is likely to have never encountered the virus before.” Is Delta causing more COVID-19 among children? Lacount: “Yes, there is no doubt that it is the driving force behind the current surge in childhood illness.” Frenck: “Yes. At this time, vaccination is only available to children over the age of 12 and of the 25 million children aged 12 to 17 who have the vaccine available. Only about 7 million people (about 30%) receive at least one dose Of the vaccine. “ Gorman: “Since the pandemic began, children have accounted for about 14% of all cases, but last week that number increased to 18%.” Forrester: “Yes, because the Delta variant currently seems to be the predominant stock in our region.” Graham: “The delta variant is highly contagious, which means that the delta variant is more likely to spread from those who are more susceptible to infection to those who are not immune than the alpha variant. Therefore, it is expected that more cases will be seen in children than the alpha variant. . “” How likely is Delta to put a child in the hospital? Lacount: It is not entirely clear what the exact risk is because the data is not fully available. However, children under the age of 12 with underlying heart, lung, and immune system disorders appear to be at increased risk of more serious illness. Obese children are also at higher risk than adults. “ Frenck: “Yes, the number of cases of children is increasing and the proportion of infected children is higher than expected if they are evenly distributed. In the United States, about 20,000 new cases in a few weeks. Was seen. Cases per week. Recently (August 5-12) Over 120,000 new cases Reported in the United States among children Gorman: “We don’t know if the delta mutation causes more serious illness in children, but we also know that as more children get infected, more hospitalizations and more serious illnesses occur. Also, COVID-19 infections. Expected to increase in number. For children, increase in weeks Multisystem inflammatory syndrome For children. “ Forrester: “It’s hard to assess this. Certainly, as the number of infected children increases, so does the number of children hospitalized. Fortunately, most children will not need to be hospitalized.” Graham: “As more children develop the COVID delta mutation, more children are expected to be hospitalized, which is expected to be a more serious illness, but we have not yet seen data on this.” What if my child is not vaccinated? Lacount: “We can vaccinate and vaccinate everyone around us. We are the ultimate steward to ensure the health of our children and those in the unvaccinated areas.” Frenck: “Vaccine everyone who can be vaccinated!” Gorman: “Vaccine yourself and individuals 12 years and older who are eligible for vaccination.” Forrester: “No matter what their vaccination status is, masking is a great way to protect ourselves and each other.” Graham: “The best way to protect children in the community is to vaccinate all eligible adults and teens in the community.” Are there any other steps I can take? Lacount: “Masks and social distance combined with careful hand washing are effective. “ Frenck: “Hand hygiene, masking, and proper distance (3 feet or more) until children have access to the vaccine.” Gorman: “Mask up” Forrester: “It’s really a group of people who work together. In addition to masking, social distance, and frequent hand washing, staying home at the time of illness keeps us and our children sick from COVID-19. Everything you can prevent. “ Since the school is open, do you need to test your child frequently? Lacount: “Especially if the children are vaccinated, they probably don’t need to be tested at a specific time unless exposure occurs or symptoms appear. A potential exception is children who have traveled to another area. . “ Frenck: “I only have my children tested if they have symptoms that match their COVID.” Gorman: “We recommend testing for sick children with COVID-19 symptoms, and quarantine and testing for children who are closely exposed to COVID-19 according to the CDC guidelines. increase.” Forrester: “We recommend regular examinations only if your child has symptoms.” Graham: “It is advisable to test for symptoms or close exposure at home to determine if others in the child’s family are at risk.” What do you tell your parents when the school chooses to mask or not? Lacount: “People can infect the virus even if they are vaccinated, so it is advisable to use masks and social distances. See the reality of parental perceptions and child reactions associated with masks. It’s interesting. They see masks as usual, and they accept their use much more. It’s just a small part of the school uniforms they wear without problems. “ Frenck: “I urge parents to vaccinate themselves and children over the age of 12. Children under the age of 12 follow their leadership. If parents emphasize the importance of masks, they should wear masks. Wear. Our goal is to maintain every day A safe person. Keeping a distance from masking is a hassle, but these measures are important and work until vaccines are available to the age group. “ Gorman: “When children return to school, we recommend universal masking to students, teachers and staff. Our priority is to ensure that children can safely return to school. Wear masks and qualify The maintenance method is to vaccinate some people and take appropriate infection prevention measures so that school children can learn and grow. “ Forrester: “The mask prevents the child from becoming infected with COVID-19 when exposed. In addition, if the child’s friend has COVID-19 and is asymptomatic and is wearing the mask, the child Is less likely to get sick. The benefits of learning at school are indisputable. There are no quality studies showing the physical harm of routine masking to most children. Children protect themselves and each other. “ Graham: “Children over the age of 2 must wear masks at school and indoors. This is the stance of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Masks provide another layer of protection against COVID-19 infections (recommended). If you wear it as it is, it will be 85% effective). “

