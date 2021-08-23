Searching for COVID variants in Minnesota – Twin Cities

Rochester, Minnesota — Mayo Clinic doctors take care of patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit in Rochester, so they are much more prepared to fight the virus than they were in the early days of the pandemic.

But there is one important piece of information they often don’t know about. It is whether the patient is infected with the COVID-19 mutant.

“The Mayo Clinic, like many other institutions, does not test for mutations on a regular basis,” said Mayo spokesman Ginger Pranbo, with exceptions under the guidance of patients and the Minnesota Department of Health. I added.

Infection with mutants usually does not change the care of the patient, but understanding how these mutant viruses spread and affect vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Is important. Their prevalence cannot be denied. The Delta variant has been declared the most prominent COVID-19 strain in Minnesota and the United States.

So who will test it? And if most positive samples are not sequenced, how can health organizations know what the most prominent strains are?

The answer lies between several connected organizations that do the time-consuming and costly work of looking for variants.

Soothes variations

Checking the list of COVID-19 variants feels more like a Latin lesson than a science lesson.

Alpha, beta, and gamma infect many parts of the world, causing various waves of pandemics. Now, Delta has risen as the dominant tension between states and nations as it first sickened people in India last winter. It threatened higher infection rates and regained mask mandates in many areas of public life.

This is all due to the slight difference in the genetic code of the virus. When the virus is replicated, these “errors” creep into the sequence. Input: Variant.

“In a perfect world, every time the virus is replicated, it replicates exactly the same, but it’s not,” said Sarah Better, who manages the Minnesota Health Department’s Institute for Infectious Diseases. .. “You can see that the more (variants) are different, the more rounds of duplication will probably spread to people and farther from the original.”

Determining the presence of a variant takes much more time and money than running a test to see if someone is positive for COVID-19.

The PCR test (the most common form of the COVID-19 test) looks for specific targets in an organism that are important clues to the presence of the virus.

“So that’s a yes or no answer. Is it there,” Better said.

If performing a PCR test is like watching a movie trailer, sequencing the variant is like watching an extended cut of 3 hours. When it becomes clear that COVID-19 is present in someone’s system, the machine reads the genetic material from a positive sample to determine which subtle differences indicate the presence of the mutant.

“In fact, each nucleic acid is determined at every spot in the entire genome, which is about 35,000 bases,” says Vetter.

This is a time consuming process and can take a week or more. Once the sample is shipped from the clinic to the appropriate lab, it is prepared and placed on the sequencing machine for approximately 2 days. After the genetic material has been read, the supercomputer analyzes the results to determine if a genetic variation is present and if the mutation is present.

Dr. Bobby Plit, chair of the Mayo Clinic’s Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Department of Microbiology, said the process can cost $ 100 to $ hundreds per sample.

How to collect variant data

The State Department of Health aims to sequence 25% to 30% of positive COVID-19 samples. The selected group of positive tests comes from random sampling across the state. Federal and state health authorities pay special attention to collecting samples from different communities to accurately represent the spread of the virus and its variants. They also prioritize sequence samples from inpatients.

Delta variants have been detected in 90% of specimens sequenced after June 20, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Several different groups are involved in the sampling and sequencing efforts. The first is the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The center collects random samples from clinics in the state and pays commercial laboratories to sequence them. These results will be sent back to the Minnesota Department of Health for reporting.

The Ministry of Health will also partner with the University of Minnesota’s Genome Center to sequence samples in the lab. The center acts as a “backstop” to execute the sequence when the Ministry of Health lab reaches capacity.

The Mayo Clinic also sorts the positive test segments in its clinical laboratory — about 100 to 200 tests each week. Rarely, this sequence is performed to inform patient care.

As of August 2, there were 21 patients in Mayo’s COVID-19 intensive care unit. According to spokesman Heather Carlson Keren, the number has since “significantly increased,” but the number of patients is “continuously fluctuating,” and Mayo does not provide up-to-date data, she said.

Since the inception of the pandemic, there is a larger Mayo Clinic lab focused on studying how COVID-19 has changed in the state. So the researchers are sequencing 220000 samples. They are about one-third of the way through that reserve.

Mayo also collects specimens from all over the state and sends them to the Ministry of Health for sequencing.

Together, all sources completed approximately 700 genome sequencing tests during the week of August 1, according to data from the Ministry of Health. This is a significant increase from an average of 250 tests per week for the last 6 weeks.

With the proliferation of delta variants, 13,110 people in Minnesota tested positive for COVID-19 during the first two weeks of August. This is more than all the positive tests in July combined.

This means that tracking variants is even more important, Better said.

“There are two reasons we are monitoring, one is that we have general contextual knowledge of what is circulating,” she said. “But the other is outbreak tracking. There is a side system to contact the laboratory to get a sample if needed to track the outbreak.”

Some of the dynamics surrounding the variant remain a mystery, but there are tools to stay productive in disease prevention, such as hand washing, wearing masks, and vaccination.

With the proliferation of cases across the country, there is debate about how effective current vaccines can be in direct confrontation with wise delta mutants.

Dr. John Oholo, an infectious disease expert at the Mayo Clinic, says evidence shows that vaccination remains a formidable barrier to the virus and a means to impede the development of more variants. ..

“At this point, the real thing to get rid of is that vaccines are a way to prevent complications and reduce the susceptibility of communities and individuals to these mutations,” said Ohoro. “Vaccine effectiveness depends heavily on what you are seeing. Existing vaccines are very effective against hospitalization and death.”