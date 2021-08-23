Young people warn about long Covid on NHS vaccination drive | Coronavirus

Young patients experiencing the debilitating effects of Covid for a long time give people their vaccine NHS video.

This video features three previously healthy people in their early twenties and early thirties, including a man who thought he would die of the virus in a hospital.

It comes as 16 and 17 years old England I was invited to book my first dose from Monday. This offer extends to people at risk between the ages of 12 and 15 before returning to school in September.

According to the NHS, people between the ages of 18 and 34 make up more than one in five people hospitalized for the virus, four times the peak in winter 2020.

Quincy Dowamena, a 31-year-old support worker, described herself as a “healthy young man” in the video. He frequently went to the gym and delayed vaccination, but became seriously ill.

Dwamena, from the east London, States as follows. “I thought I would eventually be hospitalized and die. My advice is to get the vaccine. Don’t risk yourself or others. I want to get the vaccine as soon as it’s provided. I think.”

Megan Higgins, 25, and Ella Harwood, 23, were previously healthy and active, but are now experiencing extreme fatigue due to long covids.

Higgins, a special needs tutor in London, said: Longcovid is debilitating and should be vaccinated. I don’t want others to experience what I have. “

London illustrator Harwood said: “I’m young and healthy, but I’ve been bedridden for 7 months on Covid-19. Before I got the virus, I was very active and had no health concerns, but now I have asthma that I didn’t have before. And suffer from many allergies.

“I’m worried that it won’t be the same again, but I’m very grateful that I’ve made progress and I’m still alive.”

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, two doses of the vaccine reduce the risk of experiencing symptoms that last more than 28 days after infection by about half.

public health UK figures show that people between the ages of 16 and 29 are most likely to develop long-term Covid. However, vaccine intake in this age group is lower than average, especially in London.

In an NHS video, emergency physician Dr. Emeka Okorocha said that most young people hospitalized with the coronavirus were unvaccinated.

He states: “As an A & E doctor, I’ve seen a lot during the pandemic, but it shakes me so much that young, otherwise healthy adults are rushed to our hospital on Covid-19. There is nothing. Not only age, but many people have one thing in common: they are not vaccinated. “

The government has launched “Grab Ajab” pop-up vaccination sites at Heaven Night Clubs in London and soccer stadiums and festivals across the country.

“Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from serious illness, so bring both jabs forward as soon as possible,” said Health Minister Sajid Javid.

The NHS England has also launched an online walk insight finder to help you find the nearest GP-led vaccine center out of the 800 available.

In the United Kingdom, a total of 89,070,370 vaccinations were given, including 47,573,794 first doses (87.5% of adults) and 41,496,576 second doses (76.3%).