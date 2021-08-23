The youngest adult infected with the most coronavirus in LA County

As the highly contagious delta mutant of coronavirus continues to spread, Breakthrough infectious disease Although the proportion of fully vaccinated people is increasing in Los Angeles County, vaccinated people are generally well protected from hospitalization and death.

Cumulatively Completely vaccinated, 0.53% were positive, 0.014% were hospitalized, and 0.0013% (68 people) died.

“Most of these deaths, unfortunately, occur among people who are seriously ill or have weakened immunity due to comorbidity,” LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a recent briefing. Said.

The latest data “reflect the reality that vaccines do not provide 100% protection, and these high community infection rates cause more fully vaccinated people to have post-vaccination infections. “Feller said. “But this exact same information also reveals how much protection the vaccinated people still have. Most of us who are fully vaccinated … are not infected. “

The age group most likely to be infected with the coronavirus in Los Angeles County is young adults between the ages of 18 and 49. As of early August, nearly 150 people were infected each week for every 100,000 young adults vaccinated.

Coronavirus case rates were much worse among unvaccinated people. For every 100,000 unvaccinated young adults, nearly 450 were infected each week.

This means that unvaccinated young adults are three times more likely to be infected with the coronavirus than fully vaccinated adults.

However, those who are hospitalized are much more likely to be unvaccinated elderly people. Hospitalization rates for unvaccinated adults over the age of 50 have risen to summer highs. For every 100,000 unvaccinated elderly, nearly 60 were hospitalized for COVID-19 infection.

However, for every 100,000 fully vaccinated older people, only five were hospitalized for COVID-19 infection.

This means that unvaccinated older people are 12 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated adults. Unvaccinated young adults are 25 times more likely to be hospitalized than fully vaccinated adults in that age group.

“If you are not vaccinated, there are many risks. There are many risks and risks of being in the hospital. [of] I’m dying, “Feller said. “It includes not only young people who have not been vaccinated, but also older people who are always at high risk for this virus because of its adverse consequences.”

The highest risk of death from COVID-19 in LA County is for unvaccinated residents over the age of 50. For every 100,000 residents of that age group, there were 5.9 deaths per week in early August, nearly 17 times the mortality rate of vaccinated residents of the same age.

Unvaccinated young adults between the ages of 18 and 49 are still much less likely to die of COVID-19. However, the cohort’s mortality rate (0.9 deaths for every 100,000 young adults) is more than 22 times that of the vaccinated cohort.

(Los Angeles County Public Health Service)

Overall, people who are not fully vaccinated but need hospitalization tend to be younger. The median age is 50 years, most of them 35-63 years. This group was admitted to the intensive care unit or inserted a respiratory tract into the trachea rather than those who were sedated and vaccinated.

In contrast, patients tend to be older among those who are fully vaccinated and require hospitalization. The median age is 65, often between 54 and 78 years.