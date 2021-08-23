NY is seeing more “high” Covid spreads. Onondaga County adds 100 new cases daily (see CDC list)





According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more counties in New York State have seen “high” infections with Covid-19. The CDC is a “substantial” area (orange area) regardless of vaccination status. map Above) and “high” (red) transmission COVID-19 — Currently 60 out of 62 New York counties. Areas with at least 50 new cases (or 8-9.9% positive rate) per 100,000 in the last 7 days are considered “substantial” spreads and at least 100 cases (or) per 100,000. Regional rates with at least 10% positive rate)) The last 7 days are considered “high” spreads. The counties of Chautauqua, Colombia, Erie, Genecy, Herkimer, Livingston and Stuben moved from “substantial” to “high” infections last week, while Schuyler counties soared from “moderate” to “high” infections. .. Overall, 46 counties are currently experiencing “high” infections. A week ago it was 40 counties. A month ago it was zero. Onondaga County has been in the Red Zone for two weeks and currently has an average of more than 100 new cases per day (736 in the last 7 days), an increase of 32% over the previous week. According to the CDC, Onondaga County also has a 5.83% positive rate and a 36.59% increase in hospitalization. Attendance at the New York State Fair got off to a slow start, Suggests that Covid’s concerns remain rising in Central New York. Meanwhile, the counties of Lewis, Orleans, Shoharry, and Tioga have been downgraded to “substantial” spreads after previously having “high” infections. Masks are recommended indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC currently does not recommend masks indoors to vaccinated people in two New York counties (Alegany and Clinton counties). Both see a “moderate” spread of the coronavirus. As of Monday morning (based on the latest CDC data available from August 15-21), a list of New York counties where vaccinated people need to wear masks indoors It is as follows. Hycovid infection: Albany County

Bronx County

Broome County

Cayuga County

Chautauqua County

Chenango County

Columbia County

Cortland County

Delaware County

Dutchess County

Erie County

Essex County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Genesee County

Hamilton County

Herkimer County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Livingston County

Madison County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Nassau County

New York County (Manhattan)

Oneida County

Onondaga County

Orange county

Oswego County

Otsego County

Putnam County

Queens county

Rensselaer County

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Rockland County

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Schuyler County

St. Lawrence County

Steuben County

Suffolk County

Sullivan County

Tompkins County

Ulster County

Warren County

Wayne County

Westchester County Substantial Covid infection: Cattaraugus County

Chemung County

Green County

Jefferson County

Lewis County

Niagara County

Ontario County

Orleans County

Schoharie County

Seneca County

Tioga County

Washington county

Wyoming County

Yates County The CDC previously stated that fully vaccinated people could stop wearing masks in most situations in May, but the new recommendations are primarily for the majority of Covid cases in New York and across the country. Due to the more contagious Delta variant that occupies. Most new infections in the United States continue among unvaccinated people. Some retailers We have changed our mask policy in the last few weeks, such as requesting a face cover from a clerk and recommending it to our customers. The CDC also recommends that teachers, staff, students, and visitors from all schools across the country cover their faces indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, and many children under the age of 18 are not vaccinated. The CDC recommendations for unvaccinated people are the same nationwide. Continue to wear the mask until you are vaccinated. We also recommend using masks for anyone in a crowded indoor environment, such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, homeless shelters, etc. Coronavirus details New York Coronavirus: Cases, Maps, Charts, Resources Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is ready for full FDA approval this week Covid’s groundbreaking incident kills his beloved Syracuse restaurant owner Covid: Do I need a booster shot if I get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Complete coverage of coronavirus at syracuse.com

