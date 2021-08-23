Children aged 5 to 14 in Orange County make up the largest group of COVID cases





Orange County, Florida. – Orange County leaders said on Monday that pediatric cases of children aged 5 to 14 accounted for about 20% of all new COVID-19 cases in the county and are the ages involved in the newest infectious disease in the region. Announced that it is layered. The announcement was made by Florida Health Department epidemiologist Alvina Chu during a press conference on the county’s COVID-19 response. [TRENDING: Debate over masks in classrooms rages on | Become a News 6 Insider] “This is a change from the previous photo of what we saw,” Chu said. “The age range of 25-44 remains very high (in terms of contribution to new infections), but within the last few days, the largest age group that contributes to the latest cases is 5-14 years.” advertisement According to the data from HHS.govThere were 257 confirmed and / or suspected COVID-19 pediatric cases across Florida hospitals on Monday. Data showed that there were 176 children admitted to Florida identified by COVID-19. Numbers are reported daily to the CDC by Florida hospitals. Chu added that the delta variant continues to be the leading source of COVID cases in Orange County. “This reflects that the major strains currently occurring are also occurring in the United States, which is a highly contagious delta mutant,” Chu said. “The age range for these cases ranges from 0 to 97 years, with a median (age) of 34 years.” Despite the increasing number of cases in children, the number of new infectious diseases is somewhat stable. Mayor of Orange County, Jerry Demings, County infections may have peaked.. advertisement “The percentage of new 14-day positive cases in our community is still around 20% and has been at that level for the past few weeks,” said Demings. “At 20%, we’re probably at a plateau. The good news, if any, is that the numbers haven’t increased, but they’re still about the same. It’s still high. That’s what we do. Much higher than what you want to see in the community. “ Chu added that Orange County is still at high levels of infection, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to Chu, the threshold is 100 new infections per 100,000 people in the county, with a 7-day rolling positive rate of over 10%. According to Chu, the county currently has 555 new infections per 100,000 people in the county, with a 7-day rolling positive rate of 19%. According to the county, 66.07% of the eligible population receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. advertisement The county has a list of online locations where people can get the COVID-19 vaccine, including sites operated by the county at Camping World Stadium.You can find it click here.. Currently, the county has test sites operated by three counties. Burnett Park, Econ Soccer Complex, Former Krakona Elementary School. Each site is open 7 days a week from 9am to 5pm. For more information on these test sites Found here..

