According to the CDC, 81 Michigan counties should be masked regardless of vaccine status





Federal health officials said when community infections reached “high” or “real” levels, as determined by case and positive test rates, whether or not they were vaccinated with COVID-19. It is recommended to wear a mask indoors. In Michigan, as of Monday, August 23, 81 of the 83 counties fall under that guidance. Last week, the state had about 12 counties with “medium” or “low” risk levels, but the number continues to decline. By Monday, only Roscommon and Missaukee counties were below the transmission threshold and recommended indoor masking for everyone. Michigan has 59 counties at risk of “high” coronavirus infection. That is, there are over 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people per week, and / or a positive test rate of 10% or more. These counties span the peninsula and all eight regions. There are also 20 counties whose infection rates have been rated “substantial.” This means 50-99 new cases per 100,000 people per week and / or 8% -9.9% test positives. They include Antrim, Benji, Chippewa, Crawford, Gladwyn, Grand Traverse, Ingham, Iron, Isabella, Marquette, Mecosta, Midland, Newaygo, Oceana, Oscoda, Presque Isle, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenau, Wexford. It is included. Below is a map showing the transmission levels for each Michigan county based on the CDC standard, using Wednesday data. Red and orange counties indicate high and substantive infection rates, yellow indicates moderate infection rates, and blue indicates low infection rates. (Can’t see the map? Click? here) As a state, Michigan moved to “high” transmission last week. Its latest case rate was 120.6 per week for 100,000 residents. Nationally, the United States has 48 states in the red, with the exception of Maine and Vermont (both substantial). Two weeks ago, Michigan was considered “low” in 17 high counties, 42 substantive counties, 20 medium counties, and 4 coronavirus infections. Since then, the state’s seven-day average has jumped from 938 cases and 4 deaths per day to 1,492 cases and 15 deaths per day. The latest data is based on the case rate from August 15th to August 21st and the positive test rate from August 13th to August 19th. The latest data is available. Here via CDC’s COVID data tracker.. In May, the CDC said fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear masks indoors, leaving some exceptions such as hospitals. Unvaccinated people were still recommended to wear masks indoors, but masks can come off outdoors without risk. However, authorities later updated the guidance with the more infectious delta mutants, resulting in a nationwide surge in cases. Federal health authorities have devised a four-level system that allows the community to measure and mask up the size of the community accordingly. Details of MLive: In Michigan, another spring-level COVID-19 could surge this fall, a model project Michigan’s $ 2 Million Winner Announced to End Vaccine Lottery FDA fully approves Pfizer vaccine for people over 16 years old Michigan UP sees the highest and lowest COVID mortality rates. How is your county going?

