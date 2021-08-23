Vitamin D may help prevent colorectal cancer in adolescents





High intake of vitamin D in foods may prevent colorectal development … [+] Cancer in young people, according to a new study.

The number of people affected by juvenile colorectal cancer has steadily increased over the past few decades, but researchers now do not know why this is happening. now, New research Published in the journal Gastroenterology It has been shown that high intakes of vitamin D may help prevent the development of colorectal cancer and precancerous polyps in people under the age of 50. The total number of people diagnosed with colorectal cancer is declining, but not for people under the age of 50.Sadly, the dead who get the attention of young people like Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman As young people become more aware of their illness, they are hitting the news more often. “Vitamin D is known to be active against colorectal cancer in laboratory studies,” said Kimmy, director of the Young-onset Colorectal Cancer Center at the Danaferber Cancer Institute in Boston and senior author of the study.・ Dr. Ng said. “Vitamin D deficiency has been steadily increasing over the past few years, so I suspected that this might contribute to the rate of increase in colorectal cancer in young people,” Ng added. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Dietary intake of vitamin D from foods such as fish, eggs, milk, and mushrooms has declined in recent years, but studies investigating its potential association with an increased incidence of colorectal cancer in adolescents have investigated. Never before. “We found a total intake of more than 300 IU of vitamin D per day, which is roughly equivalent to three of eight ounces. A glass of milk – developing premature colorectal cancer. The risk is about 50% lower, “said Ng. The study used data from the Nurses Health Study II, which surveys participants biennially on diet, lifestyle, medical, and health topics for nurses aged 25 to 42. We analyzed the responses from 94,205 women and confirmed the number. He was diagnosed with colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps before the age of 50 and was able to extract information about their vitamin D intake. 111 cases of juvenile colorectal cancer were found in the cohort, and analysis showed that higher vitamin D intake significantly reduced the risk of developing colorectal cancer and polyps. Studies have found that vitamin D consumed from the diet, primarily through dairy products, provides a stronger protective association than vitamin D supplements, but researchers found that this finding was merely a coincidence. I’m not entirely sure if there is a real reason or not. difference. In addition, the study found no association between vitamin D intake in people over the age of 50 and a reduced risk of colorectal cancer. “Our results further support that vitamin D may be important for health and perhaps prevention of colorectal cancer in young adults. Risk factors associated with juvenile-onset colorectal cancer. Understanding is important to make informed recommendations about diet and lifestyle so that you can identify high-risk individuals for early screening, “said Ng.

