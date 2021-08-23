Type 2 diabetes: This is the best time to exercise to lower high blood sugar, experts say





Diabetes and Exercise Timing & nbsp | & nbspPhoto Credits: & nbspiStockImages Main highlights Exercise is essential for all of us, but it can be very helpful for diabetics to maintain blood sugar levels. But when to exercise is a common question. Diabetes prohibits patients from randomly choosing when to exercise. Blood sugar spikes and drops are serious problems, and here are some tips on how to take all the factors into account. Type 2 Diabetes: What is the best time to exercise to lower hyperglycemia? Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease that affects the way the body processes blood sugar (glucose). When a person is said to be suffering from type 2 diabetes, the body does not produce enough insulin or resists it. Type 2 diabetes is often a lifestyle-related disease caused by poor diet, obesity, lack of exercise, and a sedentary lifestyle. Most doctors prescribe treatments such as diet modification, exercise inclusion, dosing, and insulin therapy. The state may require. The benefits of exercise from the human body can never be exaggerated.

Here is the list Harvard Medical School Disclosure of praise: Benefits of exercise on the human body: Helps control weight,

Lower blood pressure,

Lowers harmful LDL cholesterol and triglycerides,

Elevates healthy HDL cholesterol,

Strengthens muscles and bones,

Reduce anxiety,

Improve your general well-being. About What Fights Diabetes: Exercise lowers blood sugar, Increases your body’s sensitivity to insulin, Helps counter insulin resistance. What kind of exercise should diabetics do:

NS Harvard Report All forms of exercise —Do aerobic, resistance, or both (combined training)— It was equally good at lowering HbA1c levels in diabetics. Both strength training and aerobic exercise It helped reduce insulin resistance in older people who were previously sedentary in abdominal obesity at risk of diabetes. Combining the two types of exercise has proven to be more beneficial than doing one or the other alone. Do not underestimate the power of simple walking. according to Harvard ReportDiabetics who walked more than two hours a week were less likely to die of heart disease than sedentary diabetics.

Also, among people with type 2 diabetes, those who exercised 3-4 hours a week further reduced their risk.

Female diabetics

The same report recommends that women take at least four hours a week to exercise moderately (including walking) or strenuous exercise. This can reduce your risk of developing heart disease by 40% compared to those who did not exercise. Diabetes, exercise timing, and blood sugar: When to exercise for maximum benefit is a controversial question for diabetics. The afternoon is a better time to exercise for glycemic control, but it may depend on the type of exercise you do, says a study published in the journal. Diabetology.. Obviously, after getting participants’ continuous glucose monitor (CGM) -based data, researchers found that afternoon HIIT was more “effective” than morning HIIT in improving blood glucose levels in men with type 2 diabetes. I found that it was “target”. However, HIIT in the morning had an acute detrimental effect and raised blood sugar levels, he said. Express.co.uk report. Dr. Jeff Foster, GP and author of Man Alive, said: Express.co.uk The answer is simple. It’s not the best time in itself. But he advises that one has to develop a routine. “You do the same thing every day and learn when sugar is high and when it is low.” Harvard Report In general, the best time to exercise is 1-3 hours after a meal, when blood sugar levels are likely to be high. Diabetes mellitus?Please pay attention and follow the steps below Expert: When using insulin, it is important to always be aware of the actual and current threats of hypoglycemia. Therefore, you should test your blood sugar before exercising. If your pre-exercise level is less than 100 mg / dL, eating fruits or eating light meals will raise your blood sugar to a level where you can safely exercise. However, before exercising, test again after 30 minutes to see if your blood sugar is stable.

If you are taking insulin and exercising hard, your risk of developing hypoglycemia may be highest 6-12 hours after exercising. So check your blood sugar level.

Also, if your blood sugar is too high (above 250), your blood sugar may rise sharply, so refrain from exercising.

Some experts advise that diabetics should wear a medical alert bracelet that indicates whether they are using diabetes and insulin.

If God forbids you while walking or exercising, it is always wise to have an easy-to-eat candy or glucose pill, as your blood sugar will drop suddenly. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or professional healthcare provider if you have specific questions about your health care needs.

