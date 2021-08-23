Ohio sees a summer surge in respiratory illness, RSV and COVID-19





Doctors at a children’s hospital in Ohio warned on Monday about an increase in respiratory illness: COVID-19 and Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.. “No one wants to be vigilant,” said Dr. Patty Manning Courtney, chief of staff at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. “But I also feel it’s my responsibility to share the trends we see and seek help when needed.” Doctors are seeing an unexpected surge in summer respiratory illness, from RSV and COVID-19 to parainfluenza and rhinovirus, which leads to colds. The combination of these viruses has expanded the resources of several Ohio hospitals. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be especially serious for babies and the elderly. Cases of RSV and influenza decreased dramatically in 2020, when the country wore masks and took precautions to prevent the disease. Few people were exposed to RSV and therefore did not develop background immunity to RSV. However, when it returns to the normal state, RSV surge Nationwide cases. The peak of RSV cases usually occurs in winter, but it surges this summer. Dr. Michael Forbes, a pediatric intensivist at Akron Children’s Hospital, said: A common increase in respiratory viruses has hit all children’s hospitals in Ohio, said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of health at Ohio. “In addition, they see a somewhat increase in the number of cases of COVID-19. Putting it all together, it creates a really near-perfect storm of activity.” Manning-Courtney said COVID-19 cases remain a minority in the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, but the number is increasing. Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus is currently treating 12 children with COVID-19, up from 3-4 a few weeks ago, said Dr. Rustin Morse, Chief Medical Officer at Nationwide Children’s. Of those twelve, three were treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit and one was treated on a ventilator. In recent weeks, out of about 3,500 tests performed at hospitals, about 250 children have been confirmed to be virus-positive at outpatient centers, Morse said. This corresponds to a positive rate of 7.1% at the National Pediatric Outpatient Center. more:An increase in COVID-19 cases in children across the country is seen among children As respiratory illness continues to grow, Ohio hospitals will face concerns about capacity and possibly delays in elective surgery, Manning Courtney said. The number of hospital beds available varied dramatically between children’s hospitals in Ohio, from 56.5% in Cleveland to 81.4% in Cincinnati. According to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. The secret to fighting respiratory illness is the same. Wear a mask, wash your hands, keep a distance, and vaccinate if possible. There is no RSV vaccineHowever, Pfizer COVID-19 is approved for children over 12 years of age. Nearly 60% of Ohio residents receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “Add a layer of self-confidence” On Monday, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Previously it was approved under an emergency use authorization. more:Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine First Obtains Full FDA Approval, Pave the Way for Boosters and Mandates Vanderhoff hopes that this change will alleviate concerns from some Ohio people who were at stake about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. “Full approval of this safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine can give Ohio more confidence in choosing vaccination,” he said. “The number of children in need of us is so large that we have to make difficult decisions about what we can and cannot do, and we just have to delay care because we don’t want to be there. I’m worried that it might be. ” The Columbus Dispatch Reporter Max Philby contributed to this article. Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, serving the Akron Beacon Journal, Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch, and 18 other relevant news organizations throughout Ohio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/politics/2021/08/23/ohio-sees-summer-surge-respiratory-illnesses-rsv-and-covid-19/8241012002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos