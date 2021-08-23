Vaccine Breakthrough Infections, Hospitalizations and Deaths: Virginia





Richmond — As of August 23, the Virginia Department of Health updated COVID-19 cases with a Vaccination Status Dashboard to better represent the impact of vaccination on federal infection rates, according to a Richmond-press release. increase. The main changes are reporting infection rates, hospitalization rates and mortality rates by vaccination status for full vaccination, partial vaccination and non-vaccination. VDH says the new dashboard will be able to fully and partially compare the proportion of people with COVID-19 who have not been vaccinated. The number of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in fully vaccinated people, called vaccine breakthroughs, is also available at the state and health community levels. Between January 17th and August 14th, 252,938 people developed or tested positive for COVID-19 symptoms. Almost all of these were among unvaccinated people. Of the 4.7 million fully vaccinated Virginians, only 10,712 were reported at the same time. Unvaccinated people developed COVID-19 12.5 times more often than fully vaccinated people. Fully vaccinated people: 227

Partially vaccinated people: 1,147

Unvaccinated people: 2,836 more:Stanton’s parents are asking COVID questions. I asked the Virginia Health Commissioner. more:Vaccine certification is required at these Charlottesville venues. When will it be displayed here? Breakthrough case of vaccine VDH will report an increase in vaccine punch-through infections, hospitalizations and mortality this week due to improved data processing. Due to this improvement, COVID-19 cases from the Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System (VEDSS, COVID-19 cases including hospitalization and death are collected) will be vaccinated with the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS, all COVID-19 cases). Is recorded). As of August 14, 4,713,872 Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of these people, 0.2% developed COVID-19, 0.009% were hospitalized, and 0.0018% died. Breakthrough Cases of Vaccines in Virginia (January 17-14 August 14): Infectious disease: 10,712

Hospitalization: 404

Death: 83 Breakthrough Cases of Vaccines in Northwest Virginia (January 17-14 August 14): Infectious disease: 1,875

Hospitalization: 68

Death: 9 Breakthrough Cases of Vaccines in Central Virginia (January 17-14): Infectious disease: 1,650

Hospitalization: 48

All COVID-19 data are tentative, subject to change and will be updated once quality assurance activities are completed.

