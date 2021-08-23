Cox Health Begins Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Employees





Springfield, Missouri (Editorial News Release / KY3)- After confirming the safety, efficacy, and full FDA approval of the vaccine, CoxHealth will move to Universal COVID-19 vaccination for employees. This decision was led by a medical system physician leader advocating the safety and efficacy of vaccines. CoxHealth’s COVID-19 Incident Command Team consists of medical directors in many disciplines throughout the system, including leaders in infectious diseases, respiratory medicine, emergency medicine, pediatrics, nursing and physicians, and is a universal vaccination. Is supported. The leader of the Cox Medical Group, elected on behalf of hundreds of physicians throughout the system, gives unanimous support. These voices are also endorsed by the health system board and government. Steve Edwards, President and CEO of Cox Health, said: Due to this change, all CoxHealth employees will be required to receive their first vaccination by October 15th. This decision applies to all doctors, vendors, students, and employees on the Cox Health campus. “Ultimately, this decision was made in support of our most urgent priority of protecting employees, patients and communities. Over the last 18 months, there has been a great tragedy. Hundreds of lives were lost to COVID-19, with long-term consequences, and the horrific virus caused immense pain to employees and members of the community, “says Edwards. .. “We take this opportunity to unite and move forward together while working to protect the community, as we are required to do in health care.” To date, nearly 70% of CoxHealth employees have already been vaccinated with COVID-19, and more than 90% of physicians have been vaccinated. Please email us to report a correction or typo [email protected] Copyright 2021 KY3. all rights reserved.

