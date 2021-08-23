Covid-19 Vaccine, Delta Variant, Kids: What You Need to Know





Highly contagious Covid-19 delta variant Just days before the start of the school year, he defeated the United States and caused an infectious disease. More children are infected With a virus since the strain began to circulate this summer. Here’s what you need to know: Do the kids get the Delta variant? According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the number of Covid-19 cases in children has been steadily increasing since the beginning of July. According to AAP, after a decline in early summer, child cases have quadrupled in the past month, increasing from about 38,000 cases in the week ending July 22 to 180,000 cases last week. Is it possible to vaccinate children under the age of 12 as the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA? Vaccines are currently subject to off-label prescribing or can be used across approved populations. According to the Food and Drug Administration, this may include booster immunization, but according to FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, it is not applicable to children due to lack of appropriate dosage and safety data for adolescents. Prescribing a vaccine is not appropriate. She said more data from ongoing clinical trials are needed to ensure that the vaccine is safe for children in this age group who are not authorized for emergency use. .. The AAP also urges parents and doctors to postpone vaccination of infants at this stage. Yvonne Maldonado, Chairman of the AAP Infectious Diseases Commission, said: “We need to do this based on all the evidence of each age group. To do that, we need to complete the trial. I know parents are anxious to protect their children, but I We want our children to enjoy the full benefits of ongoing clinical trials, “she said.

..

