Michigan reported 3,920 new cases of coronavirus between Saturday, August 21st and Monday, August 23rd.

From Saturday, August 21st to Monday, August 23rd, 3,920 new confirmed coronavirus cases (mean 1,273 per day) and 10 confirmed deaths were reported in Michigan.

The number fell from the two-day average of 2,098 per day, which the state last updated. The death toll has also decreased. The state reported 37 on Friday.

Of the new deaths reported on Monday, five were identified in a death certificate review, three times a week, and the number of cases confirmed since the last web update on Friday, August 20. Represents a new introduction to the Michigan disease monitoring system. ..

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the state had an average of 1,529 new cases and 13 new deaths per day last week. This is an increase from an average of 1,353 cases over the seven days of August 16th, a week ago, the highest number since mid-May.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 933,394 cases of coronavirus have been reported and 20,123 deaths have been confirmed. In addition, the state has reported 111,564 possible cases and 1,282 possible deaths, which were determined by doctors and / or antigen tests to be COVID-19, but detect the presence of the virus. No confirmatory PCR test was performed.

Below is a graph showing the 7-day average of new cases reported per day across the pandemic. (Can’t you see the chart? click here.. )

Of the 83 counties in Michigan, 81 reported new cases on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Only Luce County and Schoolcraft County on the Upper Peninsula did not report new cases.

Wayne County topped the list with 631 new cases. This was followed by Auckland at 412, McComb at 286, and Kent at 259. Genecy (144), Livingston (136), Washtenaw (134), Ottawa (130), Kalamazoo (92) and Jackson (87) closed the top ten. ..

Nine counties have reported at least one death in the last two days. Oakland led with two people. There was one each in Barry’s, Bay, Brunch, Iosco, Livingston, Macom, Midland and Muskegon.

As of Friday, 59.8% of the state’s eligible population has been vaccinated with COVID-19, at least partially. See the graph below to see the immunity rate by county. Lelaneau represents the most vaccinated county. Cass is the least vaccinated. (can not see? click here.. )

As of Monday, state-wide hospitals are treating 1,159 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, and the ICU has 258 patients. Of those hospitalized, 23 are children. This is an increase from 925 patients on August 16th, when there were 216 patients in the ICU.

On August 13, 908 patients were hospitalized and 200 were in the ICU.

Of the 20,565 diagnostic tests processed on Sunday, August 22, 8.2% returned positive for SARS-CoV-2. The 7-day average went from 7.7% on August 16th to 8.5%.

Can’t see the chart? click here..

The graph below shows new cases over the last 30 days based on the onset of symptoms. Recent figures are incomplete in this graph, as it can take up to a week or more after getting sick to see coronavirus test results.

You can recall charts for any county and hover your cursor over the bar to see the date and the number of cases.

Can’t you see the chart above? click here..

The average 7-day death toll in Michigan is 13. This is an increase from the 7-day average of 9 on August 13th and 10 on August 16th. It has been below 20 since June.

Can’t see the chart below? click here..

For more information on state-wide data, please visit: MLive Coronavirus Data Page..

To find a test site near you State online test search Send an email to [email protected]Or call 888-535-6136 between 8am and 5pm on weekdays.

