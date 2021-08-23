Oregon reports 24 COVID-19-related deaths in three days.State, St. Charles sets hospitalization record

The state reports 4,701 cases over the weekend. The number of hospitalizations reached 937 throughout the state and 66 in the bend (15 in the ICU).

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-24 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon over the weekend, bringing state deaths to 3,036, along with record hospitalizations across the state and in St. Charles Bend. The increase was reported by the Oregon Department of Health on Monday.

OHA reported 4,701 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Monday, bringing the state to a total of 257,644.

The 4,701 cases reported on Monday included a new infection recorded by the county during the three days from Friday, August 20 to Sunday, August 22.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Monday that a new dose of 4,491 COVID-19 vaccinations had been added to the state’s immune registries. Of this total, 672 was the first dose and 363 was the second dose given on Sunday. The remaining 3,367 was administered the day before and was registered in the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 7,203 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 2,761,952 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,826,742 first and second doses of Moderna, and 194,128 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, 2,587,552 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,373,947 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Immune Information Systems (IIS).

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided in Oregon’s COVID-19 data Dashboard Updated on Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 937, 37 more than Sunday. There are 253 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 22 more than yesterday.

As of Monday morning, there are 47 available adult ICU beds out of a total of 657 (7% availability) and 349 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,172 (8% availability).

St. Charles Bend reported a record 66 COVID-19 cases as of early Monday morning, 15 of whom were in the ICU. This was also a record, with 14 people using ventilators.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms. Oregon’s emergency department is under heavy burden in response to the current surge in COVID-19.you can Find the test here..

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency medical care, the emergency medical center will help you get the treatment you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Learn more about hospital capacity.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Monday (last 3 days) were Baker (29), Benton (61), Clackamas (366), Kratosop (19), Colombia (80), and Couse County. It is in. (66), Crook (19), Curry (61), Deschutes (365), Douglas (398), William (5), Grant (10), Harney (14), Hood River (14), Jackson (308), Jefferson (34), Josephine (234), Klamath (71), Lane (659), Lincoln (41), Lynn (186), Malfur (24), Marion (195), Morrow (29), Multnomah (582), Pork (113), Tillamook (49) Umatilla (69), Union (78), Wallowa (16), Wasco (23), Washington (401), Yamhill (82).

Oregon reported 2,330 new confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on 20 August, 1,207 new confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on 21 August, and 1,164 new confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on 22 August. Confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases were reported.

The 3,013th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 55-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on August 14 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on August 19. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,014th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 88-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on August 11 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on August 19. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,015th COVID-19 death in Oregon is an 81-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on August 2 and died in St. Charles Bend. The date of death is being confirmed. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,016th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 90-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on August 6 and died at Curry General Hospital on August 19. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,017th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 68-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on August 16 and died at home on August 19. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,018th COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 84-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on August 15 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on August 19. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,019th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 61-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on August 14 and died on August 20. The place of death is being confirmed. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,020th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 75-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on August 20 and died on August 21 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,021st COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 57-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on August 19 and died on August 20 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,022th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 78-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on 17 August and died on 20 August at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,023rd COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 74-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on August 13 and died at home on August 19. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,024th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 61-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on July 9 and died on August 20 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,025th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on August 3 and died at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center on August 20. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,026th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 48-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on 17 August and died at the University of Washington Medical Center on 19 August. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,027th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 49-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 19 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,028th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 54-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on August 14 and died at Good Shepherd Hospital on August 17. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,029th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 66-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 19 and died on August 13. The place of death is being confirmed. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,030th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 49-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on August 18 and died at home on August 18. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,031st COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 65-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on August 13 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on August 22. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,032th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 60-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on August 12 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on August 19. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,033rd COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 7 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on August 20. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,034th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 94-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on August 6 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on August 20. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

Oregon No. 3,035NS The COVID-19 death was a 49-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on 31 July and died at Ashland Community Hospital on 16 August. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,036th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 90-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 28 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on August 15. He had a fundamental condition.

Get the latest information about COVID-19.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English Also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.