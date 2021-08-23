How to Reduce High Blood Pressure Naturally at Home – Forbes Health

In addition to deciding if you need medication to discuss with your doctor, choosing a healthy lifestyle can make a big difference in reducing high blood pressure. Incorporate the following changes and habits into your daily life.

1. If you are overweight, lose weight

Weight loss is a strong risk factor for high blood pressure and is an important part of reducing high blood pressure, especially for obese people. Dr. Meta says that overweight people can be two to six times more likely to develop high blood pressure.

“If you lose weight, your heart and arteries don’t have to work that hard,” says Dr. Desai. “Myocardial and arterial muscles do not thicken. Thickening can cause blood pressure to rise further because it reduces the giving and elasticity of blood vessels.”

Talk to your doctor or registered dietitian about a safe weight loss plan that works for you, or consider trying a support app like Noume.. “Even the slightest weight loss (4-10 pounds) in these patients is associated with a significant drop in blood pressure levels,” says Dr. Mehta. However, a 2013 study of more than 740 people found that long-term reductions in blood pressure persisted only with weight loss of more than 2% of that person’s initial weight.

Noom: Stop dieting. Get the result. Created by psychologists, doctors and researchers, Noom is a lifestyle change, not a diet. Just answer a few questions and you’ll get a custom diet and fitness plan.

let’s start!



2. Exercise

Regular exercise not only helps you lose weight, but it also helps reduce high blood pressure. A 2016 study found that blood pressure decreased hours after an exercise session, regardless of age, gender, or other characteristics. This effect “may reduce systolic blood pressure levels by 10 to 15 mmHg,” said Dr. Mehta.

Most doctors recommend moderate intensity aerobic exercise for at least 30 minutes daily. “Aerobic exercise gradually and consistently raises your heart rate, helps to stretch your heart and arteries, and increases blood flow to your organs,” says Dr. Desai.

If 30 minutes is not possible, Dr. Desai recommends at least 15-20 minutes a day, 5-7 days a week. Aerobic exercise options include walking, running, swimming, using elliptical machines, cycling, and tennis.

3. Reduce salt intake

“Salt is an enemy of high blood pressure,” says Dr. Desai. Eating too much salt increases the amount of water that enters the bloodstream and arteries from surrounding tissues, increasing the pressure inside the arteries.

It may not be necessary to completely remove salt from your diet, but avoid very salty foods such as chips, french fries, salted nuts, soups, store-purchased salad dressings, processed foods, and cheese. ..

4. Avoid excess caffeine

We do not recommend drinking too much coffee or energy drinks containing caffeine for people with high blood pressure. “Caffeine is a form of adrenaline,” says Dr. Desai. “It constricts arteries and raises heart rate. Both raise blood pressure.”

If you have high blood pressure, ask your doctor if you need to adjust your morning coffee habits. Dr. Mehta states that high levels of caffeine can worsen blood pressure control. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers the equivalent of four cups of coffee (400 milligrams) a day to be safe for the general public, but most experts say it’s for people with established high blood pressure. Recommends 200 milligrams or less (2 cups of coffee). .. Meta.

5. Drink water

Maintaining hydration may be an important way to keep your blood pressure readings in the normal range. “When dehydrated, the body produces stress hormones to maintain blood flow to organs,” says Dr. Desai. This reaction can raise blood pressure.

Meanwhile, a 2015 study revealed a link between dehydration and high blood pressure, but more research is needed. Reducing your caffeine intake and drinking water regularly are effective ways to prevent dehydration.

6. Discard alcohol

A large 2019 study conducted by the American College of Cardiology found that moderate alcohol intake, defined as 7 to 13 drinks a week, could significantly increase the risk of high blood pressure. ..

Alcohol can gain weight, deplete magnesium and potassium, and dehydrate, according to Dr. Desai. In addition, alcohol raises stress levels, which causes high blood pressure over time, he says.

Build better drinking habits Cutback coaches use a psychologically-based approach to help you drink more carefully. Get a custom plan based on your current drinking habits and goals, and daily text messages will help you track your progress and maintain your goals.

7. Eat more magnesium-rich foods

Small study International Journal of Hypertension It has been found that magnesium supplementation can lower blood pressure with a small amount. Talk to your doctor before taking magnesium supplements, especially if you have kidney disease. You can also safely incorporate high magnesium foods into your diet. Dr. Desai recommends foods such as leafy vegetables and unsalted almonds.

8. Avoid processed foods

Many doctors recommend reducing the consumption of processed foods, as a healthy diet plays an important role in reducing high blood pressure. Processed foods often contain sodium and saturated fat, two things that people with high blood pressure want to avoid.

“A rough guide is to put food in multiple colors on a plate,” says Dr. Desai. He recommends eating more fermented foods such as berries, bananas, beets, dark chocolate, kiwis, watermelons, oats, garlic, lentils, pomegranates, cinnamon, unsalted pistachios and yogurt.

9. Reduce stress through meditation and rest

“”Chronic stress It can lead to chronic elevations of the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline, “says Dr. Desai. “These hormones constrict arteries, causing weight gain, which in turn raises blood pressure.”

He recommends using breathing techniques to reduce stress, practice and complete meditation Gymnastics, Yoga practice, quality sleep recording, all day break, spending time in nature, listening to music, Eat a balanced diet..

10. Quit smoking

“Smoking causes rapid contractions of the arteries, and long-term use contributes significantly to the development of hypertension,” says Dr. Mehta.One study of High blood pressure It has been found that smoking can cause an immediate but temporary increase in blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure, take the steps you need to quit smoking.

11. Eat dark chocolate

Not only is a small amount of dark chocolate delicious, it can also help lower blood pressure. A large study in 2010 found that people who did not have high blood pressure and ate more dark chocolate had lower blood pressure than those who ate less dark chocolate.

Dr. Desai states that dark chocolate must contain large amounts of cocoa (aiming for at least 70%) and should be low in sugar. “Dark chocolate compounds known as flavonoids can release a substance known as nitric oxide that relaxes blood vessels,” says Dr. Mehta.

12. Try the dash diet

If you don’t know how to change your diet to lower your blood pressure, Dr. Mehta recommends trying it out. Diet to stop the high blood pressure (DASH) diet, He says, “the most well-studied diet to help with high blood pressure.” It is made up of foods that are rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, fiber and protein, and low in saturated fats and sodium.