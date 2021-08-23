Health
How to Reduce High Blood Pressure Naturally at Home – Forbes Health
In addition to deciding if you need medication to discuss with your doctor, choosing a healthy lifestyle can make a big difference in reducing high blood pressure. Incorporate the following changes and habits into your daily life.
1. If you are overweight, lose weight
Weight loss is a strong risk factor for high blood pressure and is an important part of reducing high blood pressure, especially for obese people. Dr. Meta says that overweight people can be two to six times more likely to develop high blood pressure.
“If you lose weight, your heart and arteries don’t have to work that hard,” says Dr. Desai. “Myocardial and arterial muscles do not thicken. Thickening can cause blood pressure to rise further because it reduces the giving and elasticity of blood vessels.”
Talk to your doctor or registered dietitian about a safe weight loss plan that works for you, or consider trying a support app like Noume.. “Even the slightest weight loss (4-10 pounds) in these patients is associated with a significant drop in blood pressure levels,” says Dr. Mehta. However, a 2013 study of more than 740 people found that long-term reductions in blood pressure persisted only with weight loss of more than 2% of that person’s initial weight.
Noom: Stop dieting. Get the result.
Created by psychologists, doctors and researchers, Noom is a lifestyle change, not a diet. Just answer a few questions and you’ll get a custom diet and fitness plan.
2. Exercise
Regular exercise not only helps you lose weight, but it also helps reduce high blood pressure. A 2016 study found that blood pressure decreased hours after an exercise session, regardless of age, gender, or other characteristics. This effect “may reduce systolic blood pressure levels by 10 to 15 mmHg,” said Dr. Mehta.
Most doctors recommend moderate intensity aerobic exercise for at least 30 minutes daily. “Aerobic exercise gradually and consistently raises your heart rate, helps to stretch your heart and arteries, and increases blood flow to your organs,” says Dr. Desai.
If 30 minutes is not possible, Dr. Desai recommends at least 15-20 minutes a day, 5-7 days a week. Aerobic exercise options include walking, running, swimming, using elliptical machines, cycling, and tennis.
3. Reduce salt intake
“Salt is an enemy of high blood pressure,” says Dr. Desai. Eating too much salt increases the amount of water that enters the bloodstream and arteries from surrounding tissues, increasing the pressure inside the arteries.
It may not be necessary to completely remove salt from your diet, but avoid very salty foods such as chips, french fries, salted nuts, soups, store-purchased salad dressings, processed foods, and cheese. ..
4. Avoid excess caffeine
We do not recommend drinking too much coffee or energy drinks containing caffeine for people with high blood pressure. “Caffeine is a form of adrenaline,” says Dr. Desai. “It constricts arteries and raises heart rate. Both raise blood pressure.”
If you have high blood pressure, ask your doctor if you need to adjust your morning coffee habits. Dr. Mehta states that high levels of caffeine can worsen blood pressure control. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers the equivalent of four cups of coffee (400 milligrams) a day to be safe for the general public, but most experts say it’s for people with established high blood pressure. Recommends 200 milligrams or less (2 cups of coffee). .. Meta.
5. Drink water
Maintaining hydration may be an important way to keep your blood pressure readings in the normal range. “When dehydrated, the body produces stress hormones to maintain blood flow to organs,” says Dr. Desai. This reaction can raise blood pressure.
Meanwhile, a 2015 study revealed a link between dehydration and high blood pressure, but more research is needed. Reducing your caffeine intake and drinking water regularly are effective ways to prevent dehydration.
6. Discard alcohol
A large 2019 study conducted by the American College of Cardiology found that moderate alcohol intake, defined as 7 to 13 drinks a week, could significantly increase the risk of high blood pressure. ..
Alcohol can gain weight, deplete magnesium and potassium, and dehydrate, according to Dr. Desai. In addition, alcohol raises stress levels, which causes high blood pressure over time, he says.
Build better drinking habits
Cutback coaches use a psychologically-based approach to help you drink more carefully. Get a custom plan based on your current drinking habits and goals, and daily text messages will help you track your progress and maintain your goals.
7. Eat more magnesium-rich foods
Small study International Journal of Hypertension It has been found that magnesium supplementation can lower blood pressure with a small amount. Talk to your doctor before taking magnesium supplements, especially if you have kidney disease. You can also safely incorporate high magnesium foods into your diet. Dr. Desai recommends foods such as leafy vegetables and unsalted almonds.
8. Avoid processed foods
Many doctors recommend reducing the consumption of processed foods, as a healthy diet plays an important role in reducing high blood pressure. Processed foods often contain sodium and saturated fat, two things that people with high blood pressure want to avoid.
“A rough guide is to put food in multiple colors on a plate,” says Dr. Desai. He recommends eating more fermented foods such as berries, bananas, beets, dark chocolate, kiwis, watermelons, oats, garlic, lentils, pomegranates, cinnamon, unsalted pistachios and yogurt.
9. Reduce stress through meditation and rest
“”Chronic stress It can lead to chronic elevations of the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline, “says Dr. Desai. “These hormones constrict arteries, causing weight gain, which in turn raises blood pressure.”
He recommends using breathing techniques to reduce stress, practice and complete meditation Gymnastics, Yoga practice, quality sleep recording, all day break, spending time in nature, listening to music, Eat a balanced diet..
10. Quit smoking
“Smoking causes rapid contractions of the arteries, and long-term use contributes significantly to the development of hypertension,” says Dr. Mehta.One study of High blood pressure It has been found that smoking can cause an immediate but temporary increase in blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure, take the steps you need to quit smoking.
11. Eat dark chocolate
Not only is a small amount of dark chocolate delicious, it can also help lower blood pressure. A large study in 2010 found that people who did not have high blood pressure and ate more dark chocolate had lower blood pressure than those who ate less dark chocolate.
Dr. Desai states that dark chocolate must contain large amounts of cocoa (aiming for at least 70%) and should be low in sugar. “Dark chocolate compounds known as flavonoids can release a substance known as nitric oxide that relaxes blood vessels,” says Dr. Mehta.
12. Try the dash diet
If you don’t know how to change your diet to lower your blood pressure, Dr. Mehta recommends trying it out. Diet to stop the high blood pressure (DASH) diet, He says, “the most well-studied diet to help with high blood pressure.” It is made up of foods that are rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, fiber and protein, and low in saturated fats and sodium.
Interested in the Nutrisystem Diet?
Choose your weight loss plan. A new menu 2021 is available. Pizza bowls, flatbreads, plant-based grain bowls and more!
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/health/healthy-aging/how-to-reduce-blood-pressure/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]