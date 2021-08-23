The protein “titin” may reveal the secrets of muscle growth





Exercise builds muscle — we really don’t know why. That may seem simple, but despite the myriad articles on how to build muscle (popular Included), actual proven studies on cellular mechanisms leading to muscle growth are extremely rare. NS New research However, the University of Cambridge began to solve the mystery. Muscles are generally thought to come from stress. When you strain your body, it reacts by returning itself stronger. However, researchers have found that, rather than general stress, at least one of the important signals for growing more muscle comes from a giant protein called titin. Titin wraps the myosin filaments that make up individual muscle fibers, and when the muscle fibers contract, some of the titin is exposed.Otherwise it will not be accessible. The newly exposed site can bind to a molecule called a phosphate, and when that happens, there are many other biochemical changes that can be triggered. The most important of these is the signal that synthesizes new proteins to build more muscle. Therefore, the idea is very simple. The longer the muscle contracts, or the harder it works, the more likely it is that the titin molecule exposes this important binding site. And the longer it is exposed, the more these muscle-building signaling pathways are induced. [Related: Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about muscles] To predict muscle growth, these researchers have built a mathematical model to understand which variables contribute to muscle growth. They validated the model using previous studies on this topic and added information not only on titin, but also on repeat length, recovery time, and cell metabolism. They found that there was actually a potentially optimal level of muscle growth. “Although there are data showing similar muscle growth at only 30% of maximum load, our model suggests that 70% load is a more efficient way to stimulate growth. “Masu,” said Eugene Terentjev, one of the research authors. statement.. If the load was too low, titin was not fully activated. However, if it was too high, the muscles were too tired to signal properly. Their ultimate goal is to create a personalized version that describes the differences between individuals. This allows you, in theory, to enter information about yourself to get your own recommendations. There seems to be a long way to go before this kind of prediction becomes widely available, but for now, knowing a little more about how our muscles work is just an improvement. Given how important exercise is for good health, we know surprisingly little about it. And this study keeps us a little further away.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.popsci.com/health/urlphysiology-muscle-growth-titin-protein/

