Mississippi warns people not to use the veterinary drug ivermectin for COVID-19ExBulletin

Switch captions Andrew Haller / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Andrew Haller / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mississippi health officials are urging residents not to take medicine for cattle and horses instead of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the state with the second lowest rate of vaccination against coronavirus in the country, the number of calls for toxic control has skyrocketed. Friday Warning from Mississippi Health Department About the intake of the drug ivermectin. The ministry said at least 70% of recent calls to the state’s poison control center were related to people who took the version of the drug prescribed to treat cattle and horse parasites.

According to a warning written by the state’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Byers, taking the drug can lead to rashes, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neuropathy, and severe hepatitis that requires hospitalization.

According to Buyers, 85% of people who called after using ivermectin had mild symptoms, but at least one was hospitalized because of the toxicity of ivermectin. Mississippi Free Press..

The FDA is also urging people to quit

Ivermectin may be prescribed to people due to head lice and skin conditions, but the prescription differs between humans and animals.

“Veterinary drugs are very concentrated in large animals and can be very toxic to humans,” Buyers wrote in a warning.

Given that cows and horses can easily weigh over 1,000 pounds and in some cases over a ton, the amount of ivermectin for livestock is suitable for humans who weigh a fraction of that amount. not.

Food and Drug Administration Weigh and write in a tweet This weekend, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. It’s a serious story. Stop it.”

The tweet included a link to information on approved uses of ivermectin and why ivermectin should not be taken for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The FDA also warns of the differences between animal-prescribed ivermectin and points out that animal-prescribed Inactive ingredients can cause problems in humans.

“Many of the Inactive ingredients in animal foods have not been evaluated for human use.” Statement from the agency Said. “Or, they contain much more than those used by people. In some cases, we do not know how their inactive ingredients affect the way ivermectin is absorbed by the human body.”

Health officials strongly recommend vaccines as a proven preventative measure

The FDA has not approved ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19, but the vaccine has been shown to dramatically reduce the risk of serious illness and death. on Monday, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was first fully approved From the FDA.

“This vaccine and other vaccines meet the FDA’s strict scientific standards for emergency use authorization as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, but the general public finds that this vaccine is safe and effective. You can be confident that it meets the high standards of sex and manufacturing. The quality required by the FDA for approved products. ” FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement..

Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will continue to be available under an emergency use authorization. The FDA is also considering a request for full approval from Moderna, and a decision will be made shortly.

Public health officials hope that full approval will increase the confidence of those who have been hesitant to vaccinate. This was approved by Woodcock on Monday.

“Millions of people are already safe with the COVID-19 vaccine, but for some, FDA approval of the vaccine could further increase their confidence in vaccination. “We do,” said Woodcock.

Mississippi Health Department Dr. Thomas Dobbs Last week’s Zoom Call urged people to work with their doctors to get vaccinated and get facts about ivermectin.

“This is a medical treatment. You don’t get chemotherapy at the feed store,” Dobbs said. “That is, you don’t want to treat pneumonia with animal medicine. It’s dangerous to take the wrong dose of medicine, especially for horses and cows. We live in the environment we live in. But it’s really important if people have a medical need through your doctor or care provider. “

Another example of false information about COVID-19 treatment

The false information surrounding ivermectin is similar to the early days of the pandemic, which many believed without evidence of taking it. Drug hydroxychloroquine May help prevent COVID-19. Later studies concluded that there was no evidence that hydroxychloroquine helped prevent the disease.

“There’s a lot of misinformation around you, and you may have heard that it’s okay to take large doses of ivermectin. That’s wrong.” According to an FDA post.

Increased use of ivermectin occurs when delta mutants are proliferating in cases across the country, including Mississippi. 36.8% of the population Fully vaccinated. The only state with low vaccination rates is adjacent to Alabama, where 36.3% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Over 7,200 new cases and 56 new deaths Reported in the state on Sunday. This latest surge in COVID-19 cases led to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Open a field hospital At the parking lot this month.