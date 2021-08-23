Here’s what doctors say about getting the COVID vaccine during pregnancy:

When you are Pregnant, There are a lot of worries: baby health, what you put in your body, Insomnia during pregnancy, The list goes on and on. Add a pandemic to your mix and everything starts to get even more overwhelming. One of the many questions and concerns you may have is probably whether it is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts respond with an emphasized “yes”.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement earlier this month Encourage pregnant people To be vaccinated against COVID-19. The announcement came weeks after the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) and the Society of Maternal and Fetal Medicine (SMFM) issued a statement supporting vaccination of all pregnant individuals.

“The best way to protect you, your child, and your foetation is to get vaccinated,” he says. Dr. Audrey Meliam, Doctor of Medicine, Master, Associate Professor of Maternal and Fetal Division, Yale Medical School.

How many pregnant people are vaccinated?

To date, many pregnant people have been hesitant to get vaccinated, and some have expressed concern about how it affects their babies. actually, About 23 percent According to the CDC, pregnant women between the ages of 18 and 49 are partially or completely vaccinated.

However, experts can reassure that the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective for pregnant women.

“We did not see any adverse effects on vaccinated pregnant women. There are thousands of data on women vaccinated during pregnancy,” he said. Dr. Jeanne Chefield, MD, Director of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Dr. Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman MD, Those who were co-chairs of the ACOG COVID Task Force and current members of the SMFM COVID Task Force agree.

“I’m 100% happy with the information I have now,” he says. Dr. Cynthia Gamfi-Bannerman, MD, MS, Professor and Chairman of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Diego.

Why experts want pregnant people to be vaccinated with COVID-19

As the CDC recommends, doctors consider it particularly important for pregnant people to be vaccinated against COVID for the following reasons: Pregnant (and recently pregnant) people are at increased risk of serious illness due to COVID-19. And if you have other underlying medical conditions, it further increases your risk.

It’s not just COVID-related complications that you have to worry about. There are also obstetrics-related complications. “COVID infection during pregnancy increases the risk of preterm birth, preterm birth, and stillbirth,” says Dr. Sheffield.

In addition, according to Dr. Meliam, the vaccine is not known to increase the risk of miscarriage or malformations in developing babies. In addition, the vaccine may help provide some antibodies to the baby. It may reassure women who are worried that the vaccine may have a negative effect on their baby.

When should pregnant people be vaccinated?

Recommendations are even more urgent due to the relatively small number of pregnant women vaccinated with COVID and the proliferation of cases of delta variants.Delta mutants are more infectious than early strains of COVID and appear to cause more serious symptoms, especially in unvaccinated people, says maternal-fetal medicine doctors. Dr. Antonia Francis Kim, MD, MSCI, Resident Research Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hackensack University Medical Center and Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

So if you’re wondering when to get a COVID vaccination, the answer is now. “In our opinion, the sooner the vaccination is, the better,” says Dr. Shefield.

You also don’t have to worry about which semester you are in. Experts say it is safe to vaccinate regardless of the stage of pregnancy. “COVID vaccines are safe when given at all stages of pregnancy or during lactation,” says Dr. Kim.

You may have noticed that there is the word “lactating” there. If your baby is new and has never been vaccinated, this can affect you. The CDC recommends that women who have recently given birth also be vaccinated. In fact, this may help provide your new baby with some protection against COVID.

“Breastfeeding is also the best time to get vaccinated, as antibodies can be developed and they can be passed to the baby via breast milk,” says Dr. Gyamfi-Bannerman.

If you still have questions, be sure to talk to your doctor, whether you are already pregnant or plan to become pregnant soon. Your doctor can investigate you and your concerns and give you a more detailed answer.

“My conversation discusses the level of viral and infectious activity in the patient community, the safety and efficacy of vaccines, the risk and potential severity of maternal and fetal complications of pregnant patients and the fetus. Includes, “says Dr. Kim.

Also, while vaccination is much less likely to result in severe cases of COVID, breakthrough infections occur, so you should be aware of the symptoms that occur. Call your doctor immediately if you begin to experience symptoms such as high fever or shortness of breath. However, as Dr. Meliam points out, “it is unlikely to happen in vaccinated women.”

