Michigan reports 3,920 COVID-19 cases in 3 days, increasing hospitalization





Lansing — Michigan reported 3,920 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in three days, as the Health Association said on Monday that there are currently over 1,000 virus-related state-wide hospitalizations. A total of 933,394 cases and 20,123 people have died since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to state Department of Health and Human Services statistics, amid continued concerns about the more contagious delta mutations on Monday. The latest figures reflect cases and deaths from Saturday. , Sunday and Monday. Hospitalizations and new infections with COVID-19 in Michigan have been on the rise for a month. Last week, the state reported 10,807 new cases, an increase of 14% from the 9,467 cases disclosed in the last seven days. Rutanne Saders, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, said the group is currently tracking more than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state. Almost three months ago, the state last reported more than 1,000 adults with confirmed cases of the virus in hospitals. According to the Ministry of Health website, a new total of hospitalizations will be announced on Tuesday. Michigan’s rate of increase in hospitalization has “slowed down a bit”, but past surges could have more cases, including cases requiring medical care as the state enters the new semester and fall season. Shows high, Sudderth said. “We are very concerned about the resource constraints caused by the recent surge in other states and, more importantly, the nationwide increase in cases of delta variants affecting children,” Saders said. “Our hospital and its healthcare providers are urging families to vaccinate as soon as possible and return to wearing masks in public even after taking a shot.” on Monday, The US Food and Drug Administration has fully approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. This hopes that health professionals will increase their confidence in vaccination... Approximately 65% ​​of Michigan’s population over the age of 16 had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday. State officials have set a goal of reaching 70% and signed a lottery initiative on Monday giving vaccinated people the opportunity to win prizes. When the lottery program began on July 1, about 62% of Michigan residents were 16 years of age or older and received at least one vaccination. Governor Gretchen Whitmer called the effort “success” in a statement. “But our work isn’t over,” said the governor. “We will continue to work to reach where they are, answer their questions, and help them get their shots. If we work together, we will accomplish this, We are confident that we can continue our economic jump start. “ For weeks, State Department of Health and Human Services officials have warned of a potential fourth wave of infectious diseases that may last until late September or early October. Southern states are currently experiencing a surge testing hospital capacity. Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida are the nation’s leaders in new infectious diseases per capita over the past seven days. Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.. Michigan remains near the bottom of the new case ranking, but in the coming weeks as children return to the classroom for a new school year and as the state’s COVID-19 index goes in an ominous direction. Concerns remain about whether it will change. In last week’s presentation, Michigan’s top epidemiologist Sarah Lyon-Callo shared data from the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health, and this fall wave looks like a spring wave, due to viruses in fall and winter. It has been shown that more than 4,000 people will die. .. “Based on previous patterns, hospitalizations are expected to increase until September and peak in late September (or) early October,” Lyon Caro said. Michigan reported the first COVID-19 case in March 2020. Since the state faced three outbreaks of viruses, one occurred in the spring of 2020, one in the fall and early winter of 2020, and the other in the spring of 2021. [email protected]

