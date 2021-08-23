Health
According to doctors, it’s safe to vaccinate against influenza and COVID-19 booster at the same time – CBS Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh (KDKA) — I’ve been listening for months and it’s finally time for the COVID-19 booster shot.
Doctors recommend getting a booster 8 months after the second shot. Boosters often work during the flu vaccination season.
read more: Pedestrians and motorcyclists injured after collision in Pittsburgh
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller asked an expert what people need to know about mixing the two.
“I think two shots are ideal this year, but it’s certainly efficient to get both at the same time,” said Dr. Amy Crawford Forcher, family doctor and vice chairman of the Allegheny Health Network’s Primary Care Institute. Says.
KDKA’s camera was spinning when people were lining up for another protection at Allegheny General Hospital.
“I feel much safer because I don’t want to lose my kidneys,” said Esperanza Beer.
Beer just received a new kidney and said he had been vaccinated to honor the donor. She is currently one of the many immunocompromised people targeted for the COVID-19 booster shot.
“I had been on dialysis for nearly three or four years,” Bier said.
Syrah: how’s your feeling?
Beer: Oh, that’s great.
The CDC has just announced that booster shots are needed for maximum protection, but often the third shot overlaps with the flu season.
read more: Top Pennsylvania Republicans say election “investigation” hearings will begin this week
“When the COVID vaccine was first launched, we said there were no other vaccines within two weeks of the COVID vaccine, so that recommendation was changed a few months ago,” Crawford Forcher said. The doctor says.
But doctors now say that people can be vaccinated against the flu and COVID boosters at about the same time. After all, people were always possible, but scientists didn’t want duplication for one reason.
“We were only deploying this to many people, so if you react, it’s really pure that it’s due to the COVID vaccine, not something else you put in your body. I wanted to know, “said the doctor. Crawford-Forcher.
Leading researchers have already begun to discuss combo shots that cover both the coronavirus and the flu. UPMC Dr. Graham Snyder told KDKA that he is expecting two shots so far.
“It’s possible to get a combination of influenza and COVID vaccines every winter, but that’s not possible, but it can happen plausibly,” said UPMC’s Prevention of Infection and Hospital Epidemiology. Dr. Snyder, medical director, said.
The people in line for booster shots at AGH didn’t seem to care that another shot was in the not too distant future.
“You’ll be vaccinated against the flu. I get it every year,” said Marie Gubutner, a nurse and recipient of booster shots.
“So I did that booster too. I always get all the boosters and all the shots,” said Mary Louise Pastorok, recipient of allegheny Health Network booster shots and senior management assistant.
Doctors warn against skipping flu shots. He states that winters with low flu shots will not be repeated for the following reasons:
“The main reason we didn’t see the flu virus was because many of us were at home, working from home, attending school at home, and limiting the number of contacts. Masking.” Said Dr. Snyder. “Now, obviously, it’s changing and will probably continue to change this winter.”
Other news: West Virginia University Health System, State’s Largest Private Employer, Issue Vaccine Obligation for Workers
Therefore, doctors say they set both schedules in the order that best fits the schedule.
..
Sources
2/ https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2021/08/23/doctors-safe-to-get-flu-shot-and-covid-19-booster-shot-around-same-time/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]