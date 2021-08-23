According to doctors, it’s safe to vaccinate against influenza and COVID-19 booster at the same time – CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh (KDKA) — I’ve been listening for months and it’s finally time for the COVID-19 booster shot.

Doctors recommend getting a booster 8 months after the second shot. Boosters often work during the flu vaccination season.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller asked an expert what people need to know about mixing the two.

“I think two shots are ideal this year, but it’s certainly efficient to get both at the same time,” said Dr. Amy Crawford Forcher, family doctor and vice chairman of the Allegheny Health Network’s Primary Care Institute. Says.

KDKA’s camera was spinning when people were lining up for another protection at Allegheny General Hospital.

“I feel much safer because I don’t want to lose my kidneys,” said Esperanza Beer.

Beer just received a new kidney and said he had been vaccinated to honor the donor. She is currently one of the many immunocompromised people targeted for the COVID-19 booster shot.

“I had been on dialysis for nearly three or four years,” Bier said.

Syrah: how’s your feeling?

Beer: Oh, that’s great.

The CDC has just announced that booster shots are needed for maximum protection, but often the third shot overlaps with the flu season.

“When the COVID vaccine was first launched, we said there were no other vaccines within two weeks of the COVID vaccine, so that recommendation was changed a few months ago,” Crawford Forcher said. The doctor says.

But doctors now say that people can be vaccinated against the flu and COVID boosters at about the same time. After all, people were always possible, but scientists didn’t want duplication for one reason.

“We were only deploying this to many people, so if you react, it’s really pure that it’s due to the COVID vaccine, not something else you put in your body. I wanted to know, “said the doctor. Crawford-Forcher.

Leading researchers have already begun to discuss combo shots that cover both the coronavirus and the flu. UPMC Dr. Graham Snyder told KDKA that he is expecting two shots so far.

“It’s possible to get a combination of influenza and COVID vaccines every winter, but that’s not possible, but it can happen plausibly,” said UPMC’s Prevention of Infection and Hospital Epidemiology. Dr. Snyder, medical director, said.

The people in line for booster shots at AGH didn’t seem to care that another shot was in the not too distant future.

“You’ll be vaccinated against the flu. I get it every year,” said Marie Gubutner, a nurse and recipient of booster shots.

“So I did that booster too. I always get all the boosters and all the shots,” said Mary Louise Pastorok, recipient of allegheny Health Network booster shots and senior management assistant.

Doctors warn against skipping flu shots. He states that winters with low flu shots will not be repeated for the following reasons:

“The main reason we didn’t see the flu virus was because many of us were at home, working from home, attending school at home, and limiting the number of contacts. Masking.” Said Dr. Snyder. “Now, obviously, it’s changing and will probably continue to change this winter.”

Therefore, doctors say they set both schedules in the order that best fits the schedule.