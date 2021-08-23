Unvaxxed mom dies of COVID in the first few days of life

Four unvaccinated mothers died on Friday after the fight against COVID-19.

Samantha Willis, 35, Infected with a virus While she was pregnant, she gave birth to her baby, Eviegrace, and died from COVID-19.

She died at Altnagelvin Hospital in Delhi, Northern Ireland, and her funeral was held at St. Colombe’s Church in Londonderry two weeks after giving birth.

At her funeral, her newborn baby, Eviegrace, chased her casket in a procession with her close friends and family.

Willis never held or met a newborn baby because of a debilitating illness that killed more than 4.4 million people worldwide.

At the funeral, Joe Clifford, who ran the service, Baptize a newborn baby, He said it was the first time he had both a funeral and a baptism at the same time. under maintenance, Belfast TelegraphHe said it “talks about death and life, all interwoven.”

He also added: And the joy of baptism in this new life is not the joy of minimizing death, but the sadness that brings us all here in the context of faith. “

Willis’ husband, Josh, urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus on Twitter.

“I spent hours in the ICU with my wife who died Thursday / Friday,” he tweeted. “It’s real, the numbers are real. Get your vaccine so you and your family don’t have to experience what I had to do. When I’m writing this , I’m lying beside her. She’s 35 years old, unvaccinated and in a casket. Let’s sink it! ”

A Twitter user sent a condolence in a reply telling Josh that he was sending prayer and love for his family.

“I apologize for your loss and the tragic reality.” I have written A user who said he was praying for his family.

Most tweets shared feelings of sadness, while other tweets were associated with a shocking tragedy due to their own loss during the pandemic.

“Four weeks ago, I lost my unvaccinated 42-year-old twins.” I have written Someone else. “It’s completely painful.”

Josh, who runs a supply company, posted a moving compliment Facebook In honor of his deceased wife, he called the tragedy “the worst day of his life.”

“Samantha has fought fiercely for the past 16 days, but in the end it wasn’t enough,” he writes. “All I want to do now is to be proud of Samantha. I’m sure she’s already looking down and proud of how we’re dealing with her. She was a wonderful, affectionate and compassionate person. She has been our superhero for the past few weeks. She is now our guardian angel and will continue to be us. It stays in my heart and mind. “

He continued. “I make sure Eviegrace knows everything about the mother she never meets. I won’t let anyone forget you and all the special times we shared together I remember the experience. “

GoFundMe was created to support her family and is currently raising nearly £ 5,000.

According to GoFundMe, Willis had no underlying health and was completely healthy until he was infected with COVID-19. She fought the virus for 16 days until it finally passed.

She survives with her husband Josh, son Share, and daughters Evi Grace, Holly, and Liliana.

Her death came as a case of COVID-19, death Rising in Northern Ireland.. According to Belfast Telegraph, some hospitals are full and some are over capacity.