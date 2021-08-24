Alabama mother pregnant and intubated recovering from COVID-19

Lee County, AlabamaWRBL). – In a very moving story about the personal damage of COVID-19, East Alabama’s grandmothers, mothers, and retired teachers are urging their families to be vaccinated with COVID-19. Her compassionate plea comes after seeing her pregnant daughter struggling to live for herself and her foetation.

Amanda Harrison, 36, in Phoenix City, Alabama, was hoping for her fourth child when COVID-19 sickened nine members of her family, including her.

“She wasn’t sure if she should be vaccinated. She was pregnant. She was healthy. She had no underlying medical condition except she was pregnant.” Amanda’s mother, Laurie Grant, said.

Amanda got sick. I’m very ill. She had a hard time fighting the virus at home for two weeks. Then, early on Saturday, August 14, she called her mother and father, saying she needed to go to the emergency room. Amanda was hospitalized and admitted to the ICU.

“I went with her, she wanted her mom, but it got worse from there. Dr. Maldonado came over and she was the most sick pregnant person I’ve ever seen. He told us that he was very open and would do everything he could to save her and her baby. They wanted to fly her to Birmingham at UAB Hospital. There were no beds available, “Grant said.

Grant says that a few hours later, when the bed became available at the UAB, Amanda had difficulty breathing on persistent vomiting and was unable to wear a helicopter oxygen mask.

“What was very impressive at EAMC was that they tried everything they could to get her on the flight of that life. I saw them all meet in the hallway, from their 20s. Must have been 25, trying to figure out what to do next. They went ahead and brought her back and intubated, but did not take the baby. They intubated her. I took the helicopter and flew her to UAB during my pregnancy. The drive there was the scariest drive of my life, “Grant said.

UAB performed an emergency caesarean section at week 32. Amanda’s daughter, Lake, is fine.

“The baby is fine. She was born at 3 pounds and is now about 12 ounces and 17 inches long. The baby is really fine. She (Amanda) was able to go ahead and make a Caesarean section. When they started treating COVID very aggressively, they were able to do what they couldn’t do during pregnancy, “Grant said.

As of Monday, Amanda has not been intubated and is almost away from ECMO. The family hopes Amanda will be moved from the ICU to another room sometime this week. Amanda is still very ill and has zero energy. She has a feeding tube and is slowly regaining some of the weight she lost. Amanda hasn’t seen her little daughter yet and is nearly two weeks away from her three other children. Raleigh says it’s difficult, but they continue to thank the dozens of hospital workers who kept her daughter and granddaughter alive.

Raleigh says she has been fully vaccinated since spring and the rest of her family plans to take shots as soon as possible.

“If you can see the kids lying in bed and fighting for their lives, they may be more aware that they are vaccinated or at home,” Grant said. I am.

Grant says her family wants to share Lake’s story with Amanda to teach others about the severity of COVID-19. The family appreciates the thoughts and prayers of many and urges everyone to take the virus seriously.

“Some people think that being young and healthy makes them feel better and needs a small amount of oxygen. That’s all. But for many, it’s not the case, who really gets sick and who doesn’t. There is no rhyme or reason, “Grant said.

A spokesman for the East Alabama Medical Center said the entire hospital hopes that mothers and babies will continue to improve. The hospital, along with the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, strongly recommends that all pregnant women, regardless of semester, be vaccinated as soon as possible.