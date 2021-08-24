Healthcare providers in eastern Texas want antibody treatment not to hospitalize COVID-19 patients





Mount Pleasant, Texas (KLTV)-The surge in patients is driving the demand for antibody treatments like those given to Governor Greg Abbott last week. Infusions are a way to keep people away from the hospital and work best when given early. And they are given to eligible patients here in East Texas. Terry Skogin, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Pleasant’s Titus Community Medical Center, said: “Regeneron is an outpatient treatment. It’s freeing those beds for really sick patients we have to deal with in the hospital because they aren’t sick.” Regenron-like remedies REGEN-COV Is one of the antibody treatments used by healthcare providers throughout the state, such as the Titus Community Health Center. REGEN-COV is FDA approved to prevent severe COVID-19 in high-risk patients. These antibody treatments are given by intravenous drip or injection. “We see it having a big impact,” Scoggin said. “We make an average of 10-12 injections a day. Now it seems like many large healthcare systems and Texas, and not so many in the region, but in the past. The most common of the three surges was 2-3 times a day. “ According to the company that makes it, treatment is limited. REGEN-COV is not permitted for patients who are already hospitalized or require oxygen therapy. Treatment manufacturers say that when given to inpatients who require high flow rates of oxygen or ventilation, they can actually have worse consequences. “the patient, Fact sheet – That is, they are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19. This can be age, overweight, other conditions (diabetes, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, etc.), or other medical conditions or factors (such as race or ethnicity), “says Regeneron’s Tammy Allen. “REGEN-COV also needs to be delivered as soon as possible.” And when asked if treatment should be treated as an alternative to vaccination, Allen said it was definitely not. “No, REGEN-COV is not a substitute for vaccination,” Allen said. “Vaccines are still the number one strategy to contain the COVID-19 epidemic. Monoclonal antibodies such as REGEN-COV quickly protect people in certain situations at high risk of developing severe COVID-19. This can play an important complementary role to the vaccine in the setting of post-exposure prophylaxis. “ According to Allen, the treatment is currently in demand in areas affected by the virus, such as Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas. Other East Texas hospitals, such as UT Health East Texas, have also confirmed that they are using antibody therapy for eligible patients. Copyright 2021K LTV. all rights reserved.

