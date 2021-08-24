Health
Hospitalizations in LA County COVID-19 appear to have leveled off following a sharp increase – Daily Bulletin
After a steady increase for several weeks, the number of people admitted to Los Angeles County for COVID-19 leveled off on Monday, August 23, apparently increasing only two patients after a four-day decrease. is.
As of Monday, there were 1,724 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals, up from 1,722 on Sunday, according to state statistics. However, the number of patients being treated in the intensive care unit continued to grow, reaching 454 on Monday. It’s up from 439 on Sunday.
The county reported seven new COVID deaths on Monday with 2,331 cases. Statistics released on Monday tend to be artificially low due to late reporting from the weekend.
The new deaths have raised the county-wide death toll from COVID to 25,078. Since the pandemic began, the county has confirmed 1,385,505 infections.
As of Monday, the moving average of virus-positive people was 2.8%, down from 3.4% a week ago.
Over the weekend, county health officials released statistics aimed at encouraging people to be vaccinated against COVID. As of August 7, unvaccinated adults between the ages of 18 and 49 were 25 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than vaccinated adults of the same age, according to the county. Meanwhile, according to the county, unvaccinated adults over the age of 50 were almost 12 times more likely to be hospitalized and 17 times more likely to die than vaccinated adults.
On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine. This was the first of three such approved US vaccines. All three versions of the vaccine are distributed under an “emergency use” authorization from the FDA.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, the most powerful tool needed to reduce the risk of infection and protect against serious illness and death from COVID-19 in the event of infection,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county public health department. Mr. says. “Other tools that help reduce and prevent infections are to wear a mask, keep distance, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas, and wash your hands frequently.
“We are grateful to many scientists and researchers who have been enthusiastic about developing and evaluating vaccines during the most difficult public health crisis of our lives. Also, vaccines are safe and effective. We are also grateful to the FDA for providing a careful analysis and review process to ensure that we have the highest confidence in our existence. We hope that the milestone of full approval of this vaccine will be vaccinated. I hope it gives those who have been waiting the confidence to take this important step now. “
According to the latest figures, 73% of counties over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once and 63% have been fully vaccinated. Of the residents aged 65 and over, 90% have been vaccinated at least once and 80% have been fully vaccinated.
Friday’s health department reminded residents that even if they were fully vaccinated, they would need to be tested if they had symptoms or were exposed to the virus. According to the county, these people also need to be quarantined from others while waiting for test results.
