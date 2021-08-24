Covid: Young adults talk about living with extreme fatigue and encourage others to get vaccinated.

Play the video

There are concerns that a relatively small number of young people may be vaccinated as hospitalizations increase and winter approaches.Report of Tom Clark

Three young adults shared a story about the “debilitating” impact of Covid-19 on their lives as they encouraged others to be vaccinated.

The two women said they were still living with extreme fatigue after a positive test. The virus, and another healthy gym attendant, revealed that he thought he would die when he was hospitalized.

Seven months after being infected with the coronavirus, formerly healthy and active Megan Higgins, 25, and Ella Harwood, 23, shared their experiences to promote vaccine intake.

Mr. Higgins is now struggling to roam the store, and Mr. Harwood said he has asthma and many allergies.

Miss Higgins, a special needs tutor in London, said:

“Longcovid is debilitating, so get vaccinated. I don’t want others to experience what I have.”

London illustrator Miss Harwood said: “I’m young and healthy, but I’ve been bedridden on Covid-19 for seven months.

“Before I was infected with the virus, I was very active and had no health concerns, but now I am suffering from asthma and many allergies that I have never had before.

“I’m worried that it won’t be the same again, but I’m very grateful that I’ve made progress and I’m still alive.”

They spoke in a video released by the NHS. Vaccination..

The drop-in center is open for young people to get the vaccine. credit: PA image

Quincy Dowamena, 31, who regularly attends the gym, delayed her vaccination and became seriously ill with Covid.

A support worker in East London, who calls himself a “healthy youth,” said:

“My advice is to get the vaccine. Don’t put yourself or others at risk. I want to get the vaccine as soon as it’s available.”

Most people aged 16-29 Long covidHowever, vaccine intake in this age group is lower than in other age groups, especially in London, where UK public health service figures reveal.

Coronavirus: What You Need to Know-The Truth Behind Vaccine Miscarriage Is Online

According to the NHS, people aged 18-34 now account for more than one in five people hospitalized for coronavirus, four times the peak in winter 2020.

Dr. Emeka Okorocha, an emergency physician, said in an NHS video that most of the young people hospitalized in Covid-19 were not vaccinated.

He states: “As an A & E doctor, I’ve seen a lot during the pandemic, but it shakes me so much that young, otherwise healthy adults rush to our hospital on Covid-19. There is nothing.

“Not only age, but many people have one thing in common: they are not vaccinated.”

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the government and NHS are encouraging unvaccinated adolescents to be vaccinated, as two vaccinations reduce the risk of experiencing symptoms that last more than 28 days.

Studies show that vaccine uncertainty is higher among young people. credit: PA

Teenagers aged 16 to 17 in the UK have already been invited to book their first dose from Monday.

People between the ages of 12 and 15 who are “at risk” are also invited to get a jab before returning to school in September.

The government has launched “Grabjab” pop-up vaccination sites at London-based nightclub Heaven and football stadiums and festivals across the country.

The NHS England has also launched an online walk insight finder to help people find the nearest GP-led vaccine center.

Health Minister Sajid Javid recommends that everyone bring both jabs forward as soon as possible, as “vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from serious illness. “

About 76.3% of UK adults are fully vaccinatedd and 87.5% have received at least one dose.