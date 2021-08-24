Studies may help predict preterm birth





Preterm birth can be predicted as early as 10 weeks gestation by testing for specific chemicals and bacteria. With about 60,000 babies born prematurely each year in the UK, they are vulnerable to lifelong health problems and are the leading cause of death for newborns. The reason for preterm birth can be unclear, making it difficult for doctors to predict. The charity Tommy’s is a microbiome of the mother’s vagina (all small organisms that live inside or above the human body that can affect health, such as bacteria and viruses) and a metabolome (naturally produced by bacteria and viruses). We are investigating clues about a series of small molecules. Body like sugar or acid. Research author Andrew Shennan is an obstetrics professor at King’s College London and runs Tommy’s Preterm Birth Surveillance Clinic at St. Thomas Hospital. He states: “My team has developed a very accurate preterm birth prediction tool in late pregnancy, such as the fetal fibronectin test, but at that stage you can only manage the risk and stop it from occurring. You can’t. There’s a lot you can do to keep your mother and baby safe if you can quickly find out who is at risk. “ Researchers at King’s College London examined data from four British hospitals on 346 mothers. Sixty of them gave birth prematurely 37 weeks before pregnancy. They analyzed cervical and vaginal samples taken at 10-15 and 16-23 weeks gestation and grouped women by a typical community of bacteria and biochemicals. We compared this with cervical length measurements and followed up to see who gave birth earlier. For the first time, it was discovered that certain bacteria limit the risk of preterm birth. This hopes that researchers will lead to new preventive therapies. The combination of metabolites and bacteria was associated with births at 34 weeks or earlier. Seven different metabolites were associated with childbirth at 37 weeks or earlier. Researchers found that these associations were equally important when the mother was tested in the first and second semesters. This suggests that people at risk of preterm birth can be identified during pregnancy much earlier than the current tests allow. This allows you to benefit from medical or surgical treatment that is not possible in late pregnancy.

