Authorities plead for North Dakota to be vaccinated as a hospital strain

BISMARCK — The number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing again in North Dakota.A second late summer surge over the years hit the state, medical professionals Concerned that the outbreak could expand the hospital To their limits as they did last fall.

Driven by highly contagious delta mutants, active COVID-19 infections surged more than five-fold last month, and rising positive rates indicate that the virus is becoming more prevalent in the state-wide community. increase. The 66 virus-related hospitalizations reported by the State Department of Health on Monday, August 23, were the highest since January, and hospitals in Fargo, Bismarck and Grand Forks are already tackling the shortage of staffed beds.

The state reported 23 available intensive care units throughout the state on Monday. Crunch mirroring The hospital experienced at the beginning of last fall’s surge.

Insights gathered from infection data reveal that the best solution to the recurrent coronavirus problem in North Dakota is widespread vaccination, disease control chief Kirby Kruger said at a Bismarck press conference on Monday. Said in. Unvaccinated residents are about 15 times more likely to test positive for the virus than their vaccinated neighbors, he said. The highly infectious nature of the delta mutant means that the majority of unvaccinated people can become infected with the virus in the coming months, which can put additional strain on the healthcare system. Yes, Kluger said.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Full approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine According to state immunity coordinator Molly Howell, there should be more assurance that jabs are suitable for them if they are 16 or older on Monday.

“To date, more than 360 million COVID-19 vaccines have been vaccinated in the United States, and 686,630 have been vaccinated in North Dakota alone, making it safe for people in North Dakota who have not yet been vaccinated. I hope you are sexually confident. The effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. “

Howell said North Dakota has the advantages of low vaccination rates, high case counts and hospitalization rates, and the ability to learn from the devastated Southern United States.

“It’s time to get vaccinated,” Howell urgently said.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside CHI St. Alexius Hospital in downtown Bismarck, a few miles from the Ministry of Health’s press conference, to oppose compulsory vaccination. Many of the cars driving past were ringing with support.

Lincoln-based chiropractor Coty Sicble said Monday’s FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine was a pre-planned “money-earning” and as a step to convince more people to agree to the order. She said she believed it was done.

“This is just a impetus for people to be okay with it,” she said, calling the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine a “crime against humanity.”

Mr Sibul said protests against the shootings in the Bismarck region have gained momentum and hope that local health workers will leave the hospital over the recently announced vaccine obligations.

On Monday, at least a handful of the crowd outside CHI St. Alexander wore scrubs and said they were hospital employees.

“We will definitely be fired,” said Becky Ericsson, a psychologist and 17-year employee of St. Alexius, who is heading to avoid her being shot. Said about that.

Angel Quintello (far left) and Becky Ericsson (third from left) were one of the employees of CHI St. Alexius who participated in a campaign against vaccine controversy outside the hospital on Monday.Adam Willis / Forum

“I’m ready to be taken away by security guards,” said Angel Quintello, also a psychiatrist, who is trying to avoid forced flu vaccination at work. In addition to his work at St. Alexius, Quintello said he was working at a nearby nursing home that mandates vaccines.

Many of her colleagues are in a similar position with regard to vaccines, Kintero said, but they may not be ready to openly protest the employer’s policies.

“But they are certainly ready to leave and get a new job,” she said. “Work that does not require a vaccine.”

State-wide case rate



A new case reported on Monday, August. 23: 105

Active case: 1,508

Daily positive rate: 11.3%

Total number of pandemics: 114,915

Total recovered across the pandemic: 111,856

Although active cases in North Dakota increased by only 9 from the previous day, low weekend tests often affect the number of positive cases reported on Monday and Tuesday.

Cass County, including Fargo, leads the state with 347 known active cases. Burleigh County, including Bismarck, reports 263 active cases, and Ward County, including Minot, has 184 active infections. Stark County, home of Dickinson, ranks third in the category, while rural Golden Valley and Emmons counties have the highest per capita COVID-19 cases.

Infection rates remain low in facilities where most residents and many staff are fully vaccinated, but cases are increasing in nursing homes as well. As of Monday, 9 residents and 36 staff were considered active cases, of which 5 residents and 13 staff were at the Missouri Rope-operated Bismarck facility.

The 14-day average positive rate for COVID-19 cases in the state is 5.7%, almost three times the rate seen a month ago.

Hospitalization, death

Hospitalization more than doubled last month, well below its November peak of 332. The state reported this month the nine COVID-19 deaths with the lowest pandemic case fatality rates.

Healthcare professionals expect high vaccination rates to mean among the people of old North Dakota Decrease in deaths and hospitalizations More than the state saw last year. However, medical professionals say staffing concerns can hinder the hospital’s ability to cope with another significant surge in cases.

According to the state database, 23 intensive care units and 242 regular inpatient beds are available throughout the state, but some city hospitals suffer from capacity issues.

Fargo’s three medical centers (Sanford, Essentia, and VA Hospital) had 11 available ICU beds and 9 inpatient beds as of Monday. The two Bismarck hospitals had three open ICU beds, and the Grand Forks Altor Hospital had only one open ICU bed. Bed capacity numbers are temporary, and hospitals may actually have more or less beds open than they reported to the Ministry of Health, said Tim Widrich, emergency response officer. Stated.

Vaccination

Initial dose *: 339,393 (51.4% of the population over 12 years old)

Complete vaccination rate *: 314,102 (47.5% of the population over 12 years old)

State-wide vaccination rates slowed to crawl in April, but increased slightly earlier this month, so jab promoters expect more residents to seek vaccination in the face of delta variants. doing.

The Department of Health encourages residents over the age of 12 to be vaccinated and seek information. www.health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator..

* These numbers are State Vaccine Dashboard,However Centers for Disease Control and PreventionIncluding vaccinations carried out on the federal site, has reported slightly higher vaccination rates.

