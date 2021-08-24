Alabama family mourns a pregnant nurse, a foetation who died of COVID: “I’m glad she’s not suffering.”

A family in southern Alabama is in mourning after a 32-year-old mother, who was pregnant with her second child, died of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to friends and family in the mobile area, Haley Marquee Richardson, 32, was a registered nurse living in Theodore, Alabama, working in the delivery unit at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Richardson’s mother, Julie Marquee, said she was doing what she expected after losing both her daughter and her fetal grandchildren.

“It’s really difficult,” Marquee said. “It’s hard to accept, hard to face. I’m glad she’s not suffering anymore.”

Richardson lived just outside Theodore’s mobile with her husband Jordan Richardson and her three-year-old daughter Katie this week.

Jason Watley, a family friend whose wife was an honorary maid at Richardson’s wedding, said AL.com Haley was infected with COVID-19 about three weeks before her death, in late July or early August.

“She got sick at home for about a week and then her heart rate went up,” Watley said. “I think that’s what they’re looking for.”

Haley, Jordan Richardson and daughter Katie.Richardson family

From there, Richardson was taken to the mobile USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital. After being there for a few days, she was transferred to the ICU on Mobile’s major hospital campus in USA Health.

“After staying in the hospital for about 3-4 days, [obstetrician] She told her she would lose her baby, “Watley said. “And she kept getting worse.”

“At some point, they basically told her that you had to start treating you as if you had no children. Anyway, the baby passes by, so we do what we can for you. Must be. “

Marquee said her daughter was unable to welcome visitors after she was transferred to the United States.

“Haley called me crying and said she would lose her baby,” she said. “And when that happened, she was there alone.”

Richardson was able to play the final Facebook public post August 9.

“Here, in the dark, in the early hours of the morning, all of this was just a nightmare, or because of my own problems with Covid, it’s easy to pretend I’m just in bed at this hospital. “Richardson writes. .. “I had no problems with the sweet baby girl I thought I was protecting with my womb.

“I know the prognosis, I know the reality, and some of me may start to admit this, but the other part of me is that God is still a miracle god and above all. I believe in control. I pray for miracles, but I also pray that his will will be accomplished. Sometimes I ask him to take something out of his hand and put it in him. If so, that’s now. “

Marquee said her daughter’s faith was a hallmark of how she lived her life.

“Haley was a Christian,” said Markay. “She completely believed in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She lived it every day. You could see it with her smile. She was a delivery nurse. A teacher, greeted patients with compassion, concern and love, often witnessed them and prayed with them. “

Watley said Richardson was the rock of her family.

“She was the kindest person I’ve ever met,” he said. “Every family has that person, and even today, it’s like,” If Haley were here, she would know what to do. “

Richardson continued to get worse in the hospital after being told to lose his baby and eventually put on a ventilator about four days before he died.

At some point, Richardson was on a waiting list that would be transferred to the UAB for ECMO treatment, according to Watley. It is a machine that acts as an artificial heart and lungs, pumping blood from the patient, supplying oxygen, and pumping it back.

“Unfortunately, within about 24 hours, she got worse and wasn’t stable enough for them to transport her,” he said.

The fetal Riley Beth died on August 18th. Haley continued on Friday, August 20th.

“The doctor called us around 1:30 on Friday morning and said things looked very harsh, where we were and how long it took to get there. I asked if it would take, “Marquee said.

Marquee said Jordan, Katie and Jordan’s mother, Donna Richardson, were able to say goodbye.

According to Watley, Richardson was healthy before being infected with COVID and had no pre-existing or chronic conditions, except that he was about 6 months pregnant.

“She was a nurse,” said Whatley. “She knew exactly when she should go to the hospital when her heart rate went up.

“They wish she had been vaccinated, but otherwise they did all the right things when she got sick, and she was still dead.”

Haley and Jordan RichardsonRichardson family

Marquee chose not to vaccinate because she and her daughter had a lot of conversations about the vaccine and Richardson was planning to have another child and was worried about possible anaphylactic reactions. said.

“Haley had an anaphylactic reaction in the past,” Marquee said. “That’s why she felt unsafe for her.

“And, of course, all the negative reports continue, so what did she believe in what the vaccine does to reproduction?

“She wanted to give birth to her second baby because it was about destroying a woman’s eggs and stuff like that. It scared her to get it. rice field.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention It is advisable to vaccinate pregnant women If they haven’t done so yet. According to the CDC, vaccine data continues to show that the vaccine is safe for women at all stages of pregnancy, women who are thinking of becoming pregnant, and women who are breastfeeding.

Dr. Karen Lee Sample, Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Huntsville Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Told to AL.com There is no evidence that the vaccine affects women’s childbirth.

“The claims that link the COVID-19 vaccine to infertility are unfounded and there is no scientific evidence to support them,” the sample said. “ACOG (American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology) recommends vaccination of all eligible people who may consider future pregnancies.”

Marquee said the hospital where Richardson worked had required all employees to be vaccinated by November, but wanted to wait until he gave birth to a baby.

“We talked about it several times,” Marquee said. “She said at some point she decided to do it, and she just … she couldn’t do it perfectly.

“If she had the information that came out since this happened to her, yes, she would have gotten it.”

Marquee said both she and her other daughters have decided to vaccinate since Richardson’s illness. Currently, she is especially reaching out to pregnant women to encourage them to become pregnant.

“Since her illness, this has been found to have hit many pregnant women 26-27 weeks gestation,” she said. “And the baby died two days before 27 weeks, so I understand that there are quite a few women of the same shape in the UAB.”

A doctor at UAB Hospital in Birmingham said last week 10 pregnant women in the ICU using COVID-19, 7 using a ventilator..

When asked if the Delta Variant was responsible for the surge in pregnant women admitted to the hospital, Dr. Akira Sabramaniam of UAB replied, “It’s just that.”

South Alabama has been particularly hit by Delta variants. Mobile and Baldwin counties with the most cases in the state In early August, when Richardson became ill.Some hospital ICUs in southern Alabama are now Over capacityThere was Recent slight decline.. The state as a whole is approaching a record number of COVID hospitalizations.

Lendy Murfrey, an epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, said Mobile County saw during a Friday update. 960 deaths from COVID-19 Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of about 60,000 cases.

However, as the variants rage nationwide, vaccination rates are also beginning to rise.

“I was postponing taking my shot,” Marquee said. “Now I did that, the second one will come later this week. So does my eldest daughter.

“And there’s a couple expecting across the street. One afternoon I just hit the barrel over there, and I said,” Look, if you didn’t do it, do it Do it. “

“It had an absolute impact on our opinion. It was indescribably hard to see what my dear daughter had experienced,” she said.