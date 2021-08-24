Decatur officials urging vaccines “before it’s too late”





Decatur-Decatur and Morgan County officials in Alabama held a COVID-19 briefing on Monday morning to inform the general public of where the area is for a pandemic. As of Monday, all counties in northern Alabama were listed as “high” in the overall community infection level of coronavirus, and the number of people testing for the virus continues to grow. Decatur Morgan Hospital Offers Third COVID-19 Administration

According to the Alabama Public Health Service, maintaining this rate will result in more virus deaths this year than last year. Judy Smith of the Alabama Public Health Service has reported that Pfizer has been officially fully approved by the FDA and excluded from the emergency use classification. According to Decatur Mayor Tabbowling, Morgan County currently has a total of 16,450 COVID-19s, an increase of more than 560 in just one week. He also expressed concern about the vaccination rate in Morgan County. As of August 23, 40,000 of the approximately 130,000 inhabitants have been vaccinated. FDA gives full approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Decatur Morgan’s president, Kelly Powers, said Decatur Morgan has 44 and 10 COVID-19 inpatients awaiting test results. She added that there are 10 in the ICU and 6 in the ventilator. Powers added that the average age of ICU patients is 58 years. “There are two, 42, and two, 49 and 38,” she said. According to Powers, most older people are vaccinated, but younger people are not vaccinated, so younger people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Eighty-four percent of hospitalized patients were unvaccinated. That is, 16% were vaccinated. Powers emphasized that there are no ICU beds available, “We are trying to temporarily have some ICU beds in the ER.” UAB authorities urge pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine

As these patients recover, the Decatur-Morgan system is in desperate need of blood from people who have recovered from the virus. We encourage you to donate if possible.There are various blood donation sites around northern Alabama where you can find a list here.. The message during the COVID-19 briefing on Monday remained the same: people are urged to get vaccinated now before it’s too late. “Every day, there are people in the hospital who say,’Give me a vaccine,’” Smith said. “It’s too late. You can’t do it then. It’s too late to worry about wearing a life jacket when the boat falls. At that point, you’re either treading water or drowning, so both I don’t want you. “ Smith says the only solution to avoid that scenario is to get a vaccine. Decatur-Morgan Hospital’s emergency room is overwhelmed as people continue to go there to be tested for COVID-19. To reduce some of the burden, the hospital makes its mobile medical unit available for testing at all ages. The unit is located at West Mead Baptist Church on Beltline Road and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 2pm.



