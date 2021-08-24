Oregon Coronavirus: FDA Full Approval of Pfizer Vaccine Increases Case Count by 16% in the Last Week

The Oregon Department of Health reported a total of 4,701 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths over a three-day period on Monday. This is because the average daily case and hospitalization continues to set records in Oregon.

The presentation included data for three days, with 2,330 new cases starting Friday, 1,207 cases starting Saturday, and 1,164 new cases starting Sunday.

Oregon currently has an average of over 2,100 daily cases over the past seven days, up 16% from the previous week. Cases have increased in Oregon for the seventh straight week, but last week’s acceleration rate dropped dramatically from the previous mark.

The ongoing spikes associated with the highly contagious delta variant of COVID continue to burn throughout the state, with test positive rates in the last three days just below 12%, indicating an unchecked spread. I have. According to the state, 937 people are currently hospitalized for the disease, including 253 patients in the intensive care unit. As of this morning, 47 of the 657 adult intensive care units were available.

Also on Monday, Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine Full approval for people over 16 years old, Became the first vaccine to survive emergencies in the United States.Still, the summer surge is Did little to convince more Oregons to take shots..

If there are new cases by county: Baker (29), Benton (61), Clatsop (366), Clatsop (19), Colombia (80), Couse (66), Crook (19), Curry (61), Deshuts (365), Douglas (398), Gilliam (5), Grant (10), Harney (14), Hood River (14), Jackson (308), Jefferson (34), Josephine (234), Clatsop (71), Lane (659), Lincoln (41) , Linn (186), Malheur (24), Marion (195), Morrow (29), Multnomah (582), Polk (113), Tillamook (49) Umatilla (69), Union (78), Wallowa (16), Wallowa (23), Washington (401), Yamhill (82).

Who died: The state on Monday reported 24 new deaths associated with COVID-19. they were:

A 55-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on August 14 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on August 19.

An 88-year-old Douglas County man who tested positive on August 11 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on August 19.

An 81-year-old Deschutes County woman who tested positive on August 2 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital. The date of her death has been confirmed.

A 90-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on August 6 and died at Curry General Hospital on August 19.

A 68-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died at home on August 19 after being tested positive on August 16.

An 84-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on August 15 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and died on August 19.

A 61-year-old Josephine County man who tested positive on August 14 and died on August 20 in a still-identified location.

A 75-year-old Lane County man who tested positive on August 20 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend and died on August 21.

A 57-year-old Lane County woman who tested positive on August 19 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend and died on August 20.

A 78-year-old Lane County man who tested positive on August 17 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend and died on August 20.

A 74-year-old woman in Lane County, positive on August 13, died at home on August 19.

A 61-year-old Lane County woman who died on August 20 after being positive on July 9 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend.

A 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on August 3 at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and died on August 20.

A 48-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive on August 17 at the University of Washington Medical Center and died on August 19.

A 49-year-old Lincoln County woman who tested positive on August 9 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend and died on August 19.

A 54-year-old Umatilla County man who tested positive on August 14 at Good Shepherd Hospital and died on August 17.

A 66-year-old Umatilla County man who tested positive on July 19 and died on August 13 in a still-identified location.

A 49-year-old Tillamook County man who died at home on August 18 after being tested positive on August 18.

A 65-year-old Douglas County man who tested positive on August 13 at the Mercy Medical Center and died on August 22.

A 60-year-old Douglas County man who tested positive on August 12 at the Mercy Medical Center and died on August 19.

A 69-year-old Douglas County woman who died on August 20 after being positive on August 7 at the Mercy Medical Center.

A 94-year-old Douglas County man who tested positive on August 6 at the Mercy Medical Center and died on August 20.

A 49-year-old Jackson County man who died on August 16 after being positive on July 31 at Ashland Community Hospital.

A 90-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on June 28 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on August 15.

It was confirmed that each person had a fundamental health condition or that there was a fundamental condition.

hospitalization: 937 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of 37 from Friday’s report. This includes 253 people in the intensive care unit, an increase of 22 from Friday.

vaccination: Oregon reported doses of 4,491 newly administered COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,032 administered on Sunday.

Since it started: Oregon reports 257,644 confirmed or estimated coronavirus infections and 3,036 deaths, which remains one of the lowest per capita numbers in the country. To date, 2,587,552 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,373,947 people have been fully vaccinated.

