Live breaking news: Misinformation about the Covid-infected momslam “disease” virus





After a positive reaction to Covid-19, a Sydney mother with pneumonia accused the misinformation of the “unpleasant” virus spreading online.

Two unvaccinated Sydney mothers who developed severe pneumonia after positively responding to Covid-19 accused the misinformation of the “unpleasant” virus spreading online. Lorraine was taken to the hospital on Saturday morning after her family was infected with the virus from an outbreak at a vocational school for her autistic daughter in Sydney, resulting in pneumonia in both lungs. She was scheduled to receive her first Pfizer the week after her family was infected with the virus, but her husband, who was also positive, had already been vaccinated with the first vaccine and had only mild symptoms. .. Talk to Daily mailShe said she shed tears when she was having a hard time breathing in a hospital bed after scrolling through her Facebook feed and finding false information about the eruption Covid after posting. According to her, one post declared the Delta variant “hoax and sensational,” and another argued that vaccination was due to the current outbreak in Greater Sydney. “It’s starting to give me hope for humanity,” Lorraine said. “I am overwhelmed by the insensitivity and contempt of lack of information to those in distress, their families, and those at our forefront. “I am afraid of the influence of ignorant and ignorant opinions on this fight against the pandemic.” Read the latest Covid news and updates. Live update

2:25 pm

August 24, 2021



Premier of New South Wales, Gladys Beregicrian, launched her Covid-19 update earlier today by praising the residents who helped the state reach its 6 million jab goal. “We are very pleased to have had 6 million jabs in New South Wales. Dr. Chant and our team had a conversation as we reached the milestone. Completely this Thursday or Friday. We look forward to announcing what will happen to the vaccinated people. We have set goals and will be able to do so from September. “ Photo: Joel Caret / Getty Images “Thanks to everyone who stepped up and got the jab. This is 60% of the total population of the state and requires at least one dose. About 30% of the population It has been administered twice. “It’s a great milestone. I’m deeply grateful.” By 8 pm last night, there were 753 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New South Wales with zero deaths. Of the locally acquired cases, 134 are associated with known cases or clusters, 108 are home contacts, 26 are close contacts, and 619 cases are under investigation.

2:18 pm

August 24, 2021



According to one of Australia’s Chief Medical Officers, Australians may have been wearing masks indoors for years, and when a new Covid-19 variant emerges, “God helps us. I will warn you. Both the prime minister and health professionals have tested, tracked, and quarantined the plan, as the prime minister has requested the state to resume the economy after vaccination rates reach 70-80% of the adult population. In some cases the mask is in place, emphasizing that it involves maintaining the basics of social distance. Kelly Chanto, Chief Health Officer, New South Wales Warned that mortality prediction modeling could be minimized The time when the majority of adults are vaccinated is based on the assumption that some measures have been taken. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Bianca De Marchi “In certain environments, you may actually be wearing an indoor mask for years,” said Dr. Chant. “There may be a factor that you are only allowed to go to certain high-risk locations if you are vaccinated and show evidence of vaccination. “The world is working on how we co-exist with Covid and the virus can throw us a curve ball. As you know, we have a delta variant. If there is another variant God helps us. This is not a panacea. ”

2:11 pm

August 24, 2021



Anastasia Parashek criticized New South Wales’ approach to contain the Covid-19 crisis after saying that Gladys Berejikrian’s zero infection was “totally unrealistic.” NS The Queensland Prime Minister said she reserved the right to impose a blockade on her members. To control future outbreaks, even if 80% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. In response to a swipe from the Prime Minister, Paraschuk also defended an approach of working hard and early to curb the threat of the virus, proclaiming that “we cannot stay in the cave forever.” Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled “At this point, pay attention to Queensland,” the Prime Minister told reporters this morning. “You can go to work, go to school, go to see sports, play community sports, go to restaurants, go out. “We are not giving up. “We come here every day and Queenslander does a very good job to ensure that people comply with what we want from them when we go hard and go fast. doing. “And look at where we live.” – Additional Report NCA NewsWire

1:54 pm

August 24, 2021



