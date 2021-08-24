Health
As infections increase among adolescents, pushes for COVID-19 vaccination will increase
In Tennessee, USA, Vanderbild Children’s Hospital had to open a second COVID-19 unit.
Litu Banerjee, an associate professor of pediatric infectious diseases, is worried that it may not yet be enough to cope with the growing number of COVID-19-positive children.
“What I’m really worried about is getting worse before it gets better,” Dr. Banerjee told 7.30.
It is rare for a child to be hospitalized or have a serious illness.
However, in the southern states of the United States, where vaccination rates are low, the number of seriously ill children is increasing.
On Sunday, Tennessee recorded 7,232 COVID-19 cases with a smaller population than New South Wales.
“I haven’t seen such a serious illness on Delta Air Lines. I’m just watching … the total number of children in the hospital is higher,” said Dr. Banerjee.
“Some of those children are healthy-I can’t predict why they will continue to develop severe illness.”
Last week, Vanderbild Children’s Hospital experienced a second pediatric death, another statistically rare event.
“Our hospital had to come up with a way to allow her brother and her family to come to the hospital to say goodbye to her,” said Dr. Banerjee.
“We didn’t have to go through such a process early in the pandemic.”
Heavy case roads put a strain on hospital staff.
“People are very tired and very busy. There is a shortage of staff,” said Dr. Banerjee.
“It’s really, really hard and hard for the staff.”
Delta variant has a higher infection rate
Around the world, there is growing debate about whether delta mutants are likely to cause serious illness in children.
The consensus among pediatricians to date is that Delta is less deadly than the previous COVID-19 mutant.
In the current outbreak in New South Wales, the prevalence between the ages of 18 and 29 is about four times higher than last year.
In teens, elementary school children, and younger children, the infection rate is about 10 to 15 times higher.
Hospitalization rates are still low, 1.7% for people up to 4 years old and 2.2% for people aged 12 to 17 years who test positive for COVID-19.
Increasing child transmission rates have forced many countries, including Australia, to accelerate plans to vaccinate very young children.
“At this point, I’m confident that children aged 12 to 15 need to be vaccinated,” said Kelly Chant, New South Wales Chief Health Officer, last week.
“We are monitoring evidence of infants internationally, but given the Delta infection, I think we may provide vaccines to younger age groups in the future.”
In Australia, the Therapeutic Goods Authority approves the use of the Pfizer vaccine between the ages of 12 and 18.The federal government said We are waiting for further advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunity (ATAGI).
“I want to be confident that vaccination of children is something we take seriously, especially to our parents,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week.
“We only make sure that we are receiving the right advice so that we can make the right plans and vaccinate them in the safest and most effective way possible. You can proceed. “
In the past, one debate about immunizing children was to increase their chances of reaching herd immunity.
However, Peter McIntyre of the University of Sydney said the achievement of herd immunity looks more and more like a “mirage.”
“We should not consider immunizing children to somehow resolve immunity or lead to herd immunity. That is why we immunize children.
“We will immunize them for their own benefit, and especially regarding their ability to attend school, and alleviate the comprehensible anxieties of parents and teachers about it.”
