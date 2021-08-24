Denver frontline workers oppose city vaccination obligations

Denver (KDVR) – Some Denver frontline workers and first responders claim that they will not be vaccinated, even if that means they will lose their jobs.

Deborah Takahara of FOX31 spoke to Denver police officers, firefighters and local nurses who didn’t want to be revealed but wanted to stand together and share their views. They all emphasized that they are not anti-vaccines. They just want to be able to make their own choices. They did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation.

Earlier this month, the city of Denver announced: It will require all city employees and contract workers to be fully vaccinated By September 30 as a condition of employment.

Denver police officer applies for religious exemption

“I personally talked to about 12 police officers ready to leave. The last 18 months have not been easy due to anti-police sentiment, increased crime, staff shortages and COVID restrictions. “A veteran Denver officer said.

“They have experienced a lot and endured a lot in the last 18 months,” said the executive. “Now it is said that they need to do something against their desire to maintain their employment. That is the last straw for them. Are they applying elsewhere or I’m retiring early. ”

“I am neither for nor against it. I respect the opinions of fellow officers who do not want to get it. And the nurses who stand with us to be competent professionals. Thanks to the firefighters. They know how to take care of themselves and stay healthy and I respect their opinions, “he continued. “If they don’t want to be vaccinated, they’re like specialists dealing with the infectious disease community on a daily basis. I respect that right. This is another city worker. Shows that they are on the same ship. During my all years working as a police officer, I have seen how my colleagues are. They are very much in personal health. I am careful and good at self-care. I think we need to respect it. “

These are the same people who were at the forefront of protecting us during the pandemic.

“It may or may not work, but at this point I had COVID and innate immunity, so my body felt protected and that was my shield at the moment, my faith. I feel that it is a natural antibody. “

He said he was forced to give up his 20+ year career on the basis of something he didn’t believe.

“We choose to come to work, choose to enter a burning building, and help the citizens of Denver. We know who they are or not the problem they face. Never obliged. We are there to help them in all walks of life. After all, we are all humans. To me, it is that the community and society care about each other. I feel like I’m taking off my watch because I don’t believe in anything, whether or not someone else believes it, and that’s it. Choice. ” Said.

He has applied for a religious tax exemption and is waiting to see if it is granted.

“I think it’s just a choice I don’t want to hesitate based on my beliefs and discussions as a family. It’s time to stand up for the people I work with. You Whatever your belief system, you must follow what guides you, I believe it is everyone’s choice to do their own research. Your intuition, your Lord. Ask. We grew up to always ask questions and think for ourselves. For me, it’s personal. Everyone has choices. We all have what we put into our bodies. Choose. Some more than others. I chose to put something else in my body, I don’t question the individuals I’m running on. In my opinion, they’re bad Having made a choice, I will not stop servicing them. For me, I chose not to put this in my body. All I want is respect for the choice, “he said. Said.

Denver firefighters want a choice

Firefighters in Denver have expressed concern because there are many unknowns about the vaccine.

“I’m really dissatisfied with the city and county of Denver. I’ve given years of my life to be a firefighter. I endangered my life and happiness. I have a family who wants to go home and serve the citizens. Now it is said that I can’t make my own decisions. If they don’t do what they want, I’ll work It seems a bit unreasonable, “said the firefighter.

“This is wrong, absolutely wrong, so we are ready to face this. I have traveled all over the world. I have been vaccinated. I am anti-vaccine No. I’m not against it. I looked at all the vaccines I took and decided if they were suitable for me. This is a concern. Long-term effects I don’t know what it is. For me, I have created a lifestyle that makes healthy choices. I exercise and eat a healthy diet. If a virus occurs, fight it. We are allowed to make our own decisions regarding our health. I am not in a high-risk group. I have no comorbidities and no medications. I’m not taking it. There’s no reason I have to vaccinate when I don’t need it. I should be allowed to make that choice, “he said.

He also said he didn’t think he would endanger the masses.

“If the general public is concerned and belongs to a high-risk group, they will be vaccinated if they are concerned. If not, they are also at risk. Decide that. Is their own risk. I do not endanger others. I have probably been infected with COVID twice. That is my purpose. Freedom to choose for myself, My body is my choice. That’s what we’re told, right? I’m here, I want to choose this, and I’m told I’m not allowed to choose it And it’s equally likely to be fired. It’s said that every one of us firefighters who gave their lives to this job says we have to do something like this. Is not correct. “

Nurses don’t think they have been thoroughly tested

Two nurses also came out from the local facility.

“This mission was arguably the last straw for me. You should be able to choose what you can and cannot put in your body. I am not against vaccination in any form, form or form. I feel like I shouldn’t be obliged to take what I don’t like. This has been a very long time since I’ve been a nurse for 29 years. It hasn’t been thoroughly tested. I think there are side effects, some people are still vaccinated with COVID. I don’t feel that this vaccine is doing everything it should be. And I think there are many questions. “

“There are many colleagues who are already infected with COVID. They already have antibodies and have more antibodies than those who have the vaccine. Why are they obliged to be vaccinated? I have a lot of questions. I mean, I haven’t used PPE without vaccine for the last 18 months, and I mean it’s very good so far. I exercise And we’re trying to do everything from the beginning to eat healthy, drink water, and stay healthy. That’s what we all have to do, “she continued.

“If you oppose vaccination, the fear of retaliation is enormous. Sad. For this mission, we are now competing nurses against them. It’s painful.” She said.

Another nurse said she loves taking care of her patients and is afraid of losing her job.

“How can I do this? I have to make a choice. I have a healthy respect and I know that many people are injured by COVID, You can look it up and see the risks associated with the presence or absence of vaccines. I do everything they need to do the work they need, such as masking, washing, wearing gowns, and so on. I’m not scared because it’s a thing. I experience this every month and I don’t get a COVID, I’m fine. I don’t feel at great risk without a vaccination. Not. I’m waiting, and I think it’s worth the right to wait and see where science takes us. I’m about the reaction some people had to the vaccine. I have some concerns. It may change life, it may be a true modern miracle, but I discuss it for myself without being told to do it I want to spend more time for. I’m glad to see their side, but I just want more time to decide that’s what I want, “she said. ..

“I worked really hard for you in the spring of 2020, but they don’t want to get vaccinated, so they won’t want to take on my job. You got vaccinated. Then you should be safe, right? I’m really taking good care of my patients and I’ll continue as long as they allow me, “she said.

City leaders take on the requirements and push back

City leaders want to encourage compliance.

“Our goal is not to lose employees with this. Our goal is to follow the order of public health, and the Executive Director or Public Health is the best it needs to fight the Delta Variant at this time. It is very clear to us that it is a tool for the department, “said Mary Duracki, Chief Deputy Executive Director of the Department. Of public health.

She said information about the consequences of non-compliance with vaccine obligations will be released shortly.

“This is a condition of employment. Our goal here is for everyone to be vaccinated. These people come into contact with people, enter their homes and intimately with the masses. And it is especially important for those individuals to be vaccinated, “Dulacki said.

“Losing a veteran veteran is very difficult for us, but we have no choice here. We are in the same position in the city. We have this public health order, I We will follow it, “Dulacki said.

However, these employees say they do not obey and, if forced, will gain decades of experience.

“You are not talking to a group of individuals who are willing to take their lives for the individual or absolutely protect the city. We have done that for the past two years, I They did it without a doubt. To me, they are the people you want to work for, “said one firefighter.

“17 or 18 months before the pandemic began, I said I didn’t want to lose one officer because of the illness, and I didn’t want to lose one officer on duty,” said Paul Pazen, police chief of Denver. “There are two options. You can get the vaccine, that is what we recommend to people. Or there is a religious or medical tax exemption. I have our people It is advisable to choose one of those two paths. All officers should choose A or B and continue to help address these very important issues we are working on. Sure, you should be able to keep our staff, get vaccinated, or get your exemption. “

Nick Rogers, President of the Denver Police Conservation Society, said: We oppose being forced to take it. What happened to my body, my choice? “

The deadline for applying for exemption is August 30th. The deadline for complete vaccination is September 30th. The city will hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday for employees to answer questions.