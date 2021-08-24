Health
Colorado COVID-19 at the highest level since April
The situation at COVID-19 in Colorado is getting worse, and one member of the state modeling team said it was time to wear a mask if he wanted to return to the carefree days of early summer.
Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health, said normal activities would be safe again if vaccination rates were high and the number of new infections was low.
“You don’t have to rely on vaccines alone,” she said, which is very effective in preventing serious illness and death, but that high infection rates as they are today will increase breakthrough infections.
Over the past seven days, the increase in both new cases and hospitalizations has accelerated. So the current wave of infection will almost certainly exceed the height of the fourth wave this spring.
As of Monday afternoon, 734 people were hospitalized with confirmation or suspicion of COVID-19, the wave was delayed only in the spring and fall of 2020, killing hundreds each week.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 10,277 cases during the week ending Sunday. This is the highest total since the end of April. In addition, the number increased significantly from about 7,800 last week.
The increase in cases is not just because more people have been tested. The rate of positive COVID-19 tests is higher than last week, well above the state’s 5% target. The higher the positive rate, the more likely it is that the state does not know how many people are actually infected.
A daily update to Colorado does not identify the number of unvaccinated individuals, but Governor Jaredpolis advertises the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to fully approve the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. Mentioned “unvaccinated pandemic” in the statement.
In all but six Colorado counties, there were new cases sufficient to reach the level recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear masks in crowded indoor spaces compared to the population. .. The exceptions were the counties of Bent, Conejos, Crawley, Jackson, Otello and Washington.
One number that is moving in the right direction is vaccination, which has increased for the fifth straight week.
At least 67,000 people fired during the week ending Saturday. This will almost certainly increase as the state completes the aggregation of all armed doses. About two-thirds of eligible coronadans (and 73% of Denver residents over the age of 12) are fully vaccinated.
