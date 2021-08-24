RSV for my child: Do I need to worry?

At the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, doctors began seeing a surge in cases in May, accelerating in the last eight weeks, said Dr. Audrey, head of the hospital’s pediatric infectious disease department. “Looking at it, none of the children tested for RSV throughout the winter were positive,” she said. “But in the last few weeks, one in four children being tested has been positive for RSV. This is a lot of viruses.”

The RSV epidemic began in the northeast and then seems to have spread to other parts of the country reported by state pediatric hospitals such as Texas, Florida, and Louisiana. Soaring in June..The virus is highly contagious and can survive on hard surfaces For hours.. Experts say it is much more likely to be transmitted through an infected surface than SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

However, experts say parents of school-aged children should not be overly worried. Although older children can become infected, severe cases of RSV are a concern primarily for children under the age of two, said Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist and Hospital Epidemiologist at NYU Langone Health. Dr. Jennifer Lighter said. She said babies, especially preterm babies and those with heart, lung and neuromuscular disease, are at greatest risk.

One way doctors can prevent severe cases of RSV is to give high-risk children a drug called palivizumab. This drug is given by injection once every five months in winter.However, due to the unusual surge in cases this summer, the American Academy of Pediatrics Issued a statement this month Invite your pediatrician to consider giving the drug immediately to babies who may be eligible for the drug.

Older children are less likely to become ill, but more vulnerable children can still be infected with the virus. In general, doctors are advised to follow common sense precautions such as frequent hand washing and disinfection, avoidance of crowded indoor areas, and wearing masks for children over 2 years old. Children and adults with cold or flu symptoms should avoid close contact with their baby. Dr. John of the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital said parents should keep their children home from school or day care if they are ill and experience symptoms such as coughing, runny nose, and sore throat.