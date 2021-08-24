The Maine EMS Commission is trying to ease vaccination obligations for fear of “leaving” the necessary workers.

The Maine Board of Emergency Medical Services passed an emergency rule on Monday, effectively narrowing the state’s obligations to require all health care workers and paramedics to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine by October. rice field.

The board took action after hearing several hours of testimony from dozens of EMS workers. Many state that their mission eliminates medical autonomy and forces them to quit their jobs when staff shortages are already widespread.

This rule gives licensed EMS workers an additional month to be fully vaccinated and exempts EMS dispatchers and students who do not work directly with patients from duty.

However, given the strong opposition to mandatory vaccination by some EMS personnel, it is unclear what the impact of the rules will be. In addition, one board member emphasized that the rule does not affect the original mission announced on August 12 by Governor Janet Mills of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“What we are doing today has no effect on the existence of the CDC rules,” said the board, which proposed amendments to the EMS rules, narrowed their scope and provided additional time to comply. Member Joe Kellner said.

The Governor’s Office did not respond to an email request for comment on the board’s actions.

Mills Announced this month Mills said all hospital and nursing home staff, dentists, EMS personnel, and other healthcare professionals need to be final vaccinated by September 17. For viral diseases by October 1st.

The EMS Board voted 9-7 in favor of the urgent rules that will come into force from August 23 to November 21, instead of the originally proposed November 15. Under this rule, EMS workers must receive their final shot by October 15th instead of October 1st and prove that they will be fully vaccinated by October 29th.

In addition, this rule gives exempted EMS personnel the option to take the test before each shift or up to three times a week if the test kit is available for free.

The Board also approved a resolution calling on the DHHS and CDC to include representatives of the main EMS in formal reviews of mandates, or at least limit the scope of mandates to EMS workers engaged in direct patient care. Did. Maine’s EMS guidelines mean people who work more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of the patient, Kellner said.

Kellner said EMS agencies need to report the percentage of vaccinated staff to the state by September 1, and will provide those figures to the board for consideration at the September meeting. I asked.

While some board members opposed emergency rules and vaccine requirements, Dr. John Martel, a doctor in the emergency room at the main medical center, provided a front-line perspective before voting in favor of the rules. bottom.

“We are in the process of vaccination of the military, so I think we need to consider the seriousness of the situation,” Martell said. “We have seen a very large increase in the number of cases, causing almost paralysis within the hospital system.”

Still, as the board was preparing to vote, people watching the minutes on Facebook posted comments questioning why the board did not refuse the mandate altogether.

“The rules may be temporary, but the vaccine is permanent,” she said, according to her Facebook profile, as an advanced emergency medical technician at Freeport Fire & Rescue.

The Board is a state agency that oversees and authorizes EMS professionals, including fire and ambulance services. An emergency hearing was held on Monday to hear from members about the mission Mills announced this month.

According to a Maine EMS report, there were 5,557 licensed EMS workers in Maine in 2018.

More than 650 people attended the online Zoom meeting, which started at 9am. Most people opposed mandates, and their discussions were duplicated. The biggest concern was the potential loss of workers who did not want to adhere to their mission.

Kyle Baker, an employee of Winthrop Ambulance Service, said: “It puts a tremendous burden on the people who stay.”

Chris Thompson, chairman of the union representing Portland firefighters, said the agency had not had a work-related COVID case for 18 months. He said members do not pose a risk to the public.

“We have walking members,” Thompson said. “We are seriously worried about fulfilling our mission.”

Steve Benotti, Fire Chief of Sanford, also said he expects to lose staff if the mission is followed.

“I believe in vaccination, but I oppose my obligations,” he said. “I haven’t seen any data showing that EMS has a problem with the spread of the virus.”

Benotti reiterated several other opinions in proposing an alternative mission to allow unvaccinated individuals to undergo regular testing. Others wondered if it should include emergency dispatchers who do not interact with the general public.

Many who spoke on Monday said they were vaccinated and supported widespread vaccination, but not obligatory.

“It deprives us of autonomy. That’s what we preach to patients, but we still can’t do it ourselves,” said Sheriff Jenny of the Delta Paramedics.

There is a risk of unemployment by October 1st since Mills announced that all health care workers in Maine need to be vaccinated with COVID-19. Some have been promoted by anti-vaccine activists and elected officials, but paramedics experts have emerged as a particularly loud voice.

The state legislature was supposed to meet last week, but authorities had to postpone it because it wasn’t fully prepared for the turnout.

Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck spoke before the hearing and admitted that “many people are passionate about it.” He also said he understood that the mandate was announced promptly without much input from stakeholders, and apologized to the members for that.

To meet the October 1 deadline, unvaccinated workers will receive the first dose of Moderna vaccine by August 20, or the first dose of Pfizer vaccine by August 27, or by September. I had to get a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. .. 17.

Some wondered why they weren’t given more time to carry out their mission, while others talked about the importance of being able to make choices.

The director of the main CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, made a brief speech to the board before the hearing. He praised EMS officials as “the best partner we have in fighting COVID” and “the core piece of the healthcare community”.

“That’s one of the reasons we felt it was worth including these,” says Shah.

Critics outnumbered their supporters dramatically, but some critics agreed with the mission.

“I believe in the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Philselberg, Deputy Fire Chief of South Portland. “This is about becoming part of a larger team.”

After the hearing, EMS board member Saco firefighter Brad Chicoine warned other members about considering public comments made on Monday as the “gospel.” He said he heard from as many people as he supported the vaccine requirements.

“A bigger picture is involved,” he said, adding that he was uncertain whether the mission would pose some fear to the escape of mass workers.

The debate on Monday takes place as the number of incidents increases dramatically in the past few weeks. Hospitalization from COVID-19 escalated to 123 on Monday, Increased from 98 on Friday, the highest since May 15th. Of the inpatients, 61 are receiving critical care, which is the highest total from January 23 to 8 months ago.

Shortly after the meeting started FDA announced that it has granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, Slightly blunted some people’s claim that vaccines only have an emergency use authorization and therefore should not be mandated. Immediately after the FDA’s announcement, the Pentagon said it would require service members to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that other employers’ obligations are likely to continue.

Another concern raised by EMS experts in Maine on Monday was related to the transmissibility of delta variants that caused the recent surge in both Maine and across the country. Studies show that people who have been vaccinated with the virus have the same viral load as those who have not been vaccinated, so it is easy to spread the virus.

“What are the benefits if vaccinated and unvaccinated (persons) are still carriers?” Asked Paul Silva on the Standish EMS. Silva also said she had experienced side effects from vaccination.

Chris Clark, who works at AMS Ambulance, said he was vaccinated but asked the same question.

“Why are we obliged to still get a COVID?” He added that people vaccinated with the virus are often asymptomatic. “If we don’t know that we are infected with COVID, we are more likely to infect patients?”

Although the vaccination rate in Maine has reached 62%, more than 500,000 unvaccinated individuals are still ineligible under the age of 12.

The latest data tracked by the Main CDC show that 863 of the 37,993 new cases have been groundbreaking since the state began vaccination. That’s 2 percent. In addition, of the 852 people who have been hospitalized since the vaccine was approved, only 35, or 4 percent, have been vaccinated.

